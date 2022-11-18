Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2022 “Turn on the Lights” Event starts the Season off Properly!
The 2022 Christmas season began in grand style at the “Turn on the Holidays” event Saturday, November 19 in downtown Natchitoches. The downtown riverbank was the place to be for family fun as thousands of visitors enjoyed a free concert from NOLA Dukes and local favorites, the Kelli Roberts Band as well as enjoying a variety of food and snacks from vendors. Visitors also enjoyed shopping and dining along the iconic bricks of Front Street. NSU spirit groups manned the ticket booths.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Laird to return as NSU head coach in 2023
Brad Laird will return as Northwestern State’s head football coach for the 2023 season, according to an announcement Monday by NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian. The decision was made following a 2022 season in which Northwestern State produced its best Southland Conference record in more than a decade and went into the final week of the season with a chance to win its first conference title since 2004.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM teaches Jr. High JAG students financial literacy
Natchitoches a Junior High JAG members would like the extend their appreciation to Katrice Below & Sylvia Davenport of the Bank of Montgomery for providing invaluable financial literacy on checking and savings accounts. Pictured: Jacquelyn Rainwater, Jaelynne Severence, Kendallyn Alexander, Kelis Pier, Sylvia Davenport, James Pier, Chloe Henry, Shane’ Johnson,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos supports Women’s Resource Center
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses an organization in the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches. The Women’s Resource Center of Natchitoches serves hundreds of young women each year, most of whom are experiencing unplanned pregnancies....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp named Southland Conference Player of the Week
Two game-clinching performances led DeMarcus Sharp to the first individual honor of his Northwestern State career. Sharp was named Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after leading the Demons to a pair of road wins, including the first true road victory against an Associated Press Top 25 team in program history.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 20, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council Meeting: November 21 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2022 LMEA LMEA Hall of Fame Induction
Natchitoches Central Orchestra Director Syll-Young Lee Olson was inducted to 2022 LMEA Hall of Fame on Nov. 19 at the LMEA State Conference in Baton Rouge. The induction plaque was presented by Katrice LaCour, chairman of LMEA All-State Orchestra Division.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Carmen Carter, of Natchitoches, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of family members. The Courtyard of Natchitoches presented her with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards and a plaque acknowledging this milestone. The Courtyard also hosted a party with cupcakes and ice cream, and all residents were invited.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU’s final home game
In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and is a 1997 graduate...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council creates commission
The Natchitoches Parish Council voted to appoint James Rhodes and Wayne Halm to the Economic Development District Commission as one of the beginning steps to forming the commission. A few months ago the Council voted to create four Economic Development Districts for Natchitoches Parish. Maps are being drawn up now....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
FAUNA IS CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS TO HELP THE SHELTER ANIMALS THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) is the official non-profit merger of the Natchitoches Humane Society and Natchitoches Hope for Paws. Together as one, we will continue being the voice for all abused and neglected animals in our parish who need medical treatment, shelter, and adoptive homes. Beginning in 2023, we will also start working on a major capital campaign to build a new animal adoption center for Natchitoches Parish within the next four years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces dispositions in 8 felony criminal cases
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of 8 felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. The cases involved felony charges of illegal narcotics, illegal weapons possession, and battery of a police officer. Division “A” Judge Desiree Dyess was the presiding judge in the following...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
Comments / 0