Buncombe County, NC

$650 million aerospace manufacturing center moves closer to opening, holds ribbon cutting

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
A $650 million aerospace manufacturing center in south Buncombe that is expected to create around 800 new jobs through 2027 held a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 16 to celebrate construction of the majority of the exterior structure.

The Pratt & Whitney facility will begin production in mid-2023, according to a news release from the company, and will build turbine airfoils for the company's engines, which are used in both civilian and military airplanes. Pratt & Whitney has already begun hiring employees and has filled 118 of 150 positions the facility plans to open with. The average salary of those jobs is about $68,000, according to company spokesperson Cataldo Perrone.

“Global companies like Pratt & Whitney can choose to locate anywhere, but they know they’ve made the smart move with North Carolina,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at the ribbon cutting, according to a news release. “This investment will strengthen our state’s manufacturing industry, bringing good paying jobs to Buncombe County for years to come.”

The facility is located within the 1,000-acre Biltmore Park development, which is owned by Biltmore Farms. According to its own news release, Biltmore Farms and company president Jack Cecil's family had a "critical role" in bringing the manufacturer to Buncombe County by offering 100 acres of land as a part of the state incentive package in early 2020.

“We are excited to officially welcome Pratt & Whitney to our community,” Cecil said, according to the release. “This celebration is not only about bringing opportunity and meaningful careers to the people of Western North Carolina, it is also about welcoming a new community citizen with a shared commitment to sustainability, education and a brighter future for our region.”

According to a recent labor shed and target industry analysis by the Land of Sky Regional Council, the aerospace industry employed only 664 people in Buncombe and surrounding counties as of 2019. However, according to past Citizen Times reporting, manufacturing as a whole is strong and only getting stronger in the county.

Past Reporting:Pratt & Whitney opening: Boost for local manufacturing; alive and well

County Growth:Is development coming to your area? New Buncombe County map shows possible hot spots

“Pratt & Whitney’s new facility is the largest manufacturing project we’ve seen in the western part of our state,” said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders, according to Pratt & Whitney’s news release. “Our state ranks as number one for manufacturing in the Southeast, and we’re excited to add Pratt & Whitney to the family of world-class manufacturers that call North Carolina home.”

Pratt & Whitney broke ground on the new facility in May 2021, held a last beam ceremony in January, and marked "power on" in July, the release said. The 1.2 million square foot facility will feature highly automated manufacturing, which the company said will lower costs and increase safety, quality and productivity.

The facility will produce turbine airfoils, an integral piece of an airplane's engine, according to a Pratt & Whitney graphic. A typical jet engine has around 4,000 airfoils, the graphic says.

"Like a pinwheel, they spin the shaft that drives the fan and pushes the engine forward," the graphic explains. "They are small airplane wing shaped components that extract propulsive energy from the gas stream within the engine."

Pratt & Whitney has partnered with Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College to create a training program, or "pipeline," specifically for the facility, according to the college's website. It currently offers three short-term training programs endorsed by Pratt & Whitney: a 15-week, 330-hour Machining Fundamentals program; an online, self-paced Certified Production Technician program; and a six-week, 96-hour CNC 101 program.

“The County Commissioners are excited to see this historic project move forward. Our support for the Pratt & Whitney project is all about improving the opportunities for workers in western North Carolina. This project will produce hundreds of good jobs that increase wages in the mountain region for decades to come,” Buncombe County Commission Chair Brownie Newman said at the ribbon cutting, according to Pratt & Whitney's news release.

Pratt & Whitney is a subsidiary of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation, which contracts with the federal government for projects like space travel and military technology.

“Pratt & Whitney’s new Asheville facility is a cornerstone of our industrial transformation and a key investment that will support growing demand for GTF engine-powered aircraft and for the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 Lightning II,” Pratt & Whitney president Shane Eddy said in the news release. “It represents the harmonized execution of our CORE Operating System and fully integrated Industry 4.0 capabilities designed around our people and processes that add value to our products. It’s an honor to celebrate the ribbon cutting of this facility in the state that was first in flight.”

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222.

Comments / 0

