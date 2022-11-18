ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville public safety committee gets update on community responder pilot program

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
ASHEVILLE - City and county leaders gave an update Nov. 17 on a still-nascent program that could address long-term public safety issues like homelessness and substance abuse.

The main point at the meeting: There is much work to be done.

The city is still shaping the proposed pilot’s goals and scope, but it would be similar to Buncombe County’s community paramedic program. If implemented, the program would fill in gaps that the county can not address, Fire Chief Scott Burnette has said.

“Our pilot program is proposed to have a multidisciplinary team, and that will complement Buncombe County’s efforts and other partners’ to not only respond, but most importantly, be proactive to address our community safety and quality of life issues … before they escalate,” Burnette said at a public safety committee meeting.

Buncombe County’s community paramedics do a wide range of work with a post-overdose response team, a medication team and an outreach team.

Past reporting:Asheville pilot program would study, address 'long-term' issues in homelessness, addiction

The Asheville Fire Department has spearheaded planning for the program, but it would be a city-wide effort, Burnette previously told the Citizen Times.

A cross-departmental team is “working to gather information and define details,” coordinating with the county and contacting other cities with similar programs, Burnette said at the meeting.

In January, the city is slated to get recommendations for the program from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Burnette said.

Echoing concerns she voiced in a September public safety meeting, City Council member Kim Roney wondered if the city might be double-dipping with its own program.

Community paramedics:Buncombe gives $11M in 2nd round of COVID aid; Mountain Housing, Habitat at top

“I’ve previously asked for a cost comparison of contracting with the county to expand the paramedicine program,” Roney said. “I understand that today the county has not yet been asked for a quote, so what would it look like to get a quote for a collaborative, downtown-specific, 24/7 unit of community paramedicine, to be able to expand on what’s working and the trust that’s being built instead of duplicating?”

Burnette said that the city was not far along enough yet in defining what Asheville's program would do to provide such a comparison.

Earlier in the meeting, in response to a question from Roney, Buncombe County Community Paramedic Program Manager Claire Hubbard estimated that 80%-90% of the calls community paramedics respond to are within Asheville's city limits.

Still, responders for the county are stretched thin, Buncombe County EMS Director Van Taylor Jones said.

“One of the things that we face in EMS is a shortage of workforce members right now,” he said. “What council member Roney is speaking of as far as having an ability to have a full community paramedic program built around 24/7 – there’s really just not the personnel to do that right now to the level of behavioral health response."

Asheville pitching in its own resources would be the best option, he said.

"The model that we’re going down the road to create right now – in line with the fire department, the police department, the sheriff’s department – this co-responder model, is really the best because it’s really going to take all of us coming together, an all-hands-on-deck approach, just like we did during COVID, to address these issues," he said.

The committee is scheduled for an update on the proposed pilot in the spring.

Other items during the meeting:

  • The committee voted to recommend that the city council approve a contract renewal between Asheville police and LexisNexis ACCURINT Virtual Crime Center, which maps crime data that is used by the agency and available to the public.
  • The committee voted to recommend that the city council approve of a new contract between APD and Cole Pro Media, a "transparency engagement" consulting service that has given the department advice on its messaging to news outlets and the public generally. Cole Pro Media has been criticized elsewhere for its role in helping law enforcement agencies dodge controversies.
  • The committee voted to recommend that the city council approve of APD applying for and receiving a grant that would go towards a DNA analyzer machine.
  • The committee voted to recommend that the city council allow APD to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests.

Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith and City Council member Sandra Kilgore supported all four items, while Roney voted against them. Roney said that the committee lacked a "requested update on fiscal year up to date budgets and projections."

"There's an expectation and anticipation that we will again have a budget surplus that can be used to meet the very serious public safety needs in our community," she said before the votes.

"Until we have updates on our budget, my no vote on grant funding is directed at not approving increases to budget that lack transparency because these items would otherwise — and, in fact, just with this one — are literally named as being funded in our existing budget, of which 47% of our general fund balance is allocated to public safety," she said.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety for the Citizen Times. Send tips, comments and questions tocoehrli@citizentimes.com or 828-232-5907.

