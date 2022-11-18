ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answer Woman: Too late to order Thanksgiving meals at restaurants?

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - Thanksgiving is coming up, and for many, that means family, friends, and food. Today’s burning question might help those hosting people for dinner navigate the needs of guests.

Question: I have family coming to Thanksgiving dinner. One is vegetarian and they won’t eat any sides that have come into contact with meat or gravy. I thought the best way to handle this is to order a special dinner with sides from a restaurant. Are there any in Asheville that provide this kind of a service for Thanksgiving, the way some restaurants offer a pre-cooked turkey and sides dinner? Is it too late to order?

Answer: Time is ticking! If you’re reading this and need a whole meal or even a few additions for your Thanksgiving feast, I suggest you pick up your phone or bring up a restaurant’s website to place your orders right now.

Restaurants, catering companies and chefs have a lot on their plates (pun intended) and need time to prepare, thus the need to enforce deadlines and limit customers’ orders.

These are the final days for many places, so don’t hesitate.

Restaurants with approaching deadlines for to-go holiday meals are Moe’s Original BBQ (Nov. 18), Buxton Hall BBQ (Nov. 19), Bear’s Smokehouse (Nov. 20), Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack (Nov. 20), Laughing Seed Café (Nov. 21) and Luella's Bar-B-Que.

The menus range from complete meal packages to a la carte main and side dishes. Vegan and vegetarian options may be available, too. Pickup dates vary for each location.

Another way to go is to order ready-made dishes from grocery stores such as Mother Earth Food (Nov. 19), Whole Foods (Nov. 22) and Ingles.

Or maybe you’d prefer someone do the cooking entirely?

Reservations are filling up ― if not already fully booked ― for dine-in services at restaurants. For a list of some of Asheville’s restaurants open and serving special holiday feasts on Thanksgiving Day, visit citizen-times.com.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

