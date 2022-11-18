ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Madison County establishes 6-month biomass facility moratorium

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
MARSHALL - For months, Madison County has mulled instituting a temporary ban on biomass energy facilities, but the county went ahead and sealed the deal in its Nov. 16 meeting at N.C. Cooperative Extension in Marshall.

The moratorium will allow the planning board and the county commission to add language to the County Land Use Ordinance relating to biomass facilities, which currently makes no mention of such facilities. County land use attorney John Noor presented the board with a draft outline of the moratorium in an Oct. 25 work session devoted to the proposed moratorium, as well as the six-month event venue moratorium, which is set to expire in late December.

A number of local residents and environmental advocates throughout the region have raised concerns about the potential of bringing a biomass facility to Madison County.

Derb Carter is a senior adviser and attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

"The Southern Environmental Law Center has been very involved in facilities that are cutting forests here in North Carolina and other southern states to manufacture wood pellets for export to European countries to burn as 'biomass,'" Carter said.

"'Biomass' is a broad category of energy-producing material that basically organic matter, usually from dedicated agricultural crops, or in this case wood pellets, are being burned to create some heat and electricity. 'Biomass' broadly refers to material that is organic or derived from plant material that is used to produce energy, at least in energy production."

In Madison County, the biomass issue dates to an Aug. 2 Planning Board meeting, in which the board tabled a vote on making changes to the ordinance to include additional languages on biomass plants.

During the Aug. 2 meeting, board member Alan Wyatt asked Planning and Zoning Director Terrey Dolan and Development Services Director Brad Guth what specifically prompted the proposed language additions, and Guth said an unnamed power company reached out to him about potentially bringing business to Madison.

"I had an inquiry about a biomass facility," Guth said. "I don't have a lot of specifics about it. Just like any economic development project, they had a third party working for them. We don't have anything on the books to regulate a biomass facility. So, if they applied, we would basically have to deal with that during the application process. I felt in talking with Terrey that we needed to have something on the books to address biomass - whether it be the big industrial-type facility, or if it was a smaller thing."

Clear Sky Madison founder and president Jim Tibbetts said the county is in a "historic moment" as it aims to toe the line between attracting industry while still preserving the essence of Madison's natural beauty.

"Alan Wyatt did a great job with the Planning Board. He listened to the people of our community," Tibbetts said. "(Wyatt and the Planning Board are) bringing this moratorium proposal to you tonight for a vote, and I can't applaud the effort of how our community got this effort and made this happen more."

Commissioner Michael Garrison motioned the board moves forward with instating the limited moratorium on biomass energy facilities. The motion was seconded by Interim County Manager Norris Gentry, and the board unanimously approved the moratorium.

