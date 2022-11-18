CHARLES REYNOLDS: Morgan's Beauty Crassula is well named

Depending on which botanist is consulted, the number of Crassula species ranges from 150 to 350. Regardless, the most popular of these African succulents is jade plant. And while I admire well-grown jade plants, I’m surprised a Crassula hybrid called Morgan’s Beauty isn’t the favorite of indoor gardeners. Just 4 inches tall, Morgan’s Beauty is a slow-growing, slowly clumping plant with fleshy, silvery-green, nearly stemless, closely spaced leaves. What set this succulent apart, however, are clusters of fragrant, medium-pink blossoms that reliably form in winter and last into spring.

Morgan’s Beauty thrives in bright or bright indirect light and demands well-drained soil formulated for succulents. Watering — especially in winter — should be done only when the soil is nearly dry. Fertilize with Schultz Cactus Plus after flowering has ceased in spring and again in mid-autumn. Propagate with warm-season leaf cuttings. Plants available online. Note: a white-flowered form is sometimes offered.

AN ADORABLE VIOLA

The British use the word ‘’twee’’ to describe anything — from a toy to a cottage — that’s excessively cute, dainty or delicate. Well, Bunny Ears Viola is definitely twee. This shade-loving plant grows just 8 inches tall and wide, featuring aromatic white, pink and yellow flowers during the cool season. The blossoms display a pair of large and darkly colored petals that resemble ears. Seeds, which can be sown immediately, are pelleted in clay for ease of handling. Available from RareSeeds.com.

FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHEN PLANTING TREES

The answer to the old question — when is the best time to plant trees? — is yesterday. But there are real advantages to cool-season installation. The trees, especially deciduous species, are unlikely to suffer heat stress and will require less frequent irrigation. Trees — even kinds folks think of as small or short-lived — should be viewed as permanent features that will probably outlive the gardeners planting them. So just as you wouldn’t haphazardly position an addition to your home, give due consideration when installing a tree. Research the species’ average height and width, as well as its growth rate and wind resistance. Weigh these factors in relation to power lines, buildings, driveways and already-existing, sun-dependent plantings.

THE MOTHER OF ALL PEPPERS

The chiltepin pepper, native to Florida, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Central and South America, is our only wild chili pepper. It’s often called bird pepper because the seeds are spread by birds (which aren’t bothered by the pungence), so you may find a volunteer plant in your garden someday. The chiltepin (Capsicum annuum glabrisculum) is the mother of pepper varieties such as jalapeno, bell and cayenne. This frost-sensitive plant grows 1 to 3 feet tall in sun, though dappled light during midday is beneficial. The fruit, bright red or orange when ripe, are tiny but potent: They’re more than 20 times as intense as jalapenos. Seeds, which can be sown indoors now or outdoors in March, are available from RareSeeds.com.