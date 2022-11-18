ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GARDENING CALENDAR: Classes on palms, succulents

 3 days ago
ALL ABOUT PALMS: noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, Haines City Library, 111 N Sixth St., Haines City. Free. Lunch and Learn Workshop. Registration is required and seating is limited. Includes a boxed lunch for pre-registered, in-person participants. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-all-about-palms-tickets-443360762977. Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Polk County and Haines City Water Utilities. For more information, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/polk/ or call 863-519-1041.

SUCCESS WITH SUCCULENTS AND CACTUS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3, Peterson Nursery & Garden Center, 2184 County Road 540A, Lakeland. Free. Lawn Chair Lecture Series. 863-644-6491. http://petersonnursery.com/

Send your gardening information to features@theledger.com.

