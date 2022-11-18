ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey children's choir singing at Radio City's famed Christmas show in NYC

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

Sixth-grader Donna Megules is older than her 11 years when it comes to her singing voice. The Medford girl can even master a challenging opera aria with a voice more mature than most children.

Sara Smith is a Highland Regional High School senior in Blackwood who has performed in national choirs and takes voice lessons from a Rowan University music teacher.

And fourth-grader Catherine Ferrelli of Haddonfield just simply loves to sing soprano.

All three students have more in common than just their passion for music.

They all sing together as members of ChildrenSong of New Jersey, a Haddonfield-based community choir of 45 to 50 singers who will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday in Radio City Music Hall in New York City at its 2022 season of the renowned Christmas Spectacular featuring the dancing Rockettes and a live nativity.

“ChildrenSong fills a special need for young people who love to sing and perform at a high and challenging level and it requires a strong commitment by those who love to sing and want to perform in prestigious venues,” said its founding and current artistic director, Polly Murray.

The youth ensemble has gained widespread respect and acclaim in the choral world, leading it to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City and abroad in Italy and Iceland. Next year, Murray said, the middle and high school singers will embark on a tour to Denver where they will work with composers Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory.

Instead of choosing a standard, more familiar Christmas carol for her group to sing at Radio City, Murray selected “Up Above My Head,” an African-American spiritual about heaven and music. The version to be sung was arranged by Andrea Ramsey and the choir will sing it a cappella accompanied by 14-year-old Aiden Hammel of Haddonfield on a traditional African, goblet-shaped djembe drum.

"It's the same song that Elvis Presley hears a gospel choir sing in the new hit movie 'Elvis,'" Murray noted. "We were invited to sing at Radio City Music Hall after a representative heard a tape recording of the choir.

The choral singers are ages 8 to 18 with various ethnic and racial backgrounds and live in Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties though the majority live in Haddonfield, where Murray is a longtime elementary school music teacher.

Sarah Perry, assistant professor of music education at Westminster Choir College of Rider University, praised the youth choir and director Murray with whom she and some of the Westminster students collaborated for World Singing Day this year.

”ChildrenSong has a great sound and quality for its age levels and Polly is a dedicated and very skilled director who educates not only in voice training but in community and repertoire diversity and inclusiveness in building young leaders."

The singers rehearse several times a week at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield to prepare for approaching concerts requiring a polished level of singing.

Singers learn diction, uniform vowel formation, how to read music, harmonizing and appreciation of other cultures by also singing in foreign languages.

“Singing is good for the soul, relieves anxiety, and generally makes you feel good,” explains Murray, who founded the group 23 years ago, “and fulfills the need for children who want to be part of a team.”

At a recent rehearsal interview soprano Donna Megules said ChildrenSong “has always been there for me” as a member the past four years and described her joyful and free feeling when engaged in song this way:“When I sing, everything else is washed away — gone — and I get this beautiful feeling inside.  I know this is what I want to do forever. I love every color (type) of music, but opera is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Read next: Away from home for the holidays: How South Jersey's international students cope, celebrate

Team singer Smith helps younger choir members like older members once helped her. She plans to become a music director like her mentor Murray and major in music education in college. “I love her so much and she has been a huge inspiration for me and given me so much direction in music," Smith said.

More information:

These are other holiday performances scheduled for the choir:

  • Nov. 27− at the 3p.m. opening ceremony for Christmas Village in Love Park on the Parkway in Philadelphia at the invitation of city officials to perform a holiday repertoire for the third year in a row.
  • Dec. 4 – 7 p.m. at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City with the Stockton Oratorio Society and featuring the Christmas section of Handel's "The Messiah."
  • Dec. 11 -- 3:30 p.m. with the Trenton Brass Quartet at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave in Haddonfield.

For more information about upcoming choir events or about joining the choir in January, visit ChildrenSong of New Jersey | Home or call 856-471-7664.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com .

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey children's choir singing at Radio City's famed Christmas show in NYC

