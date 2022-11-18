ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County father, son charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A father and son from Gloucester County are accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

David Krauss, 55, of Sewell, and Nicholas Krauss, 32, of Pitman, allegedly spent about 17 minutes inside the Capitol during the insurrection, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

A third South Jersey man, 39-year-old Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown, also is accused of joining them inside the restricted building.

About 15 South Jerseyans have now been charged in connection with the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who sought to block the election of President Joe Biden.

An affidavit accompanying a criminal complaint includes photos that allegedly show the three men inside the Capitol.

David Krauss used a cellphone to photograph his son and Dodge during the intrusion, the affidavit alleges.

It says Nicholas and David Krauss identified themselves as being in some of the surveillance images during non-custodial interviews with the FBI in April 2022, the affidavit says.

Dodge made a similar admission during a non-custodial interview in May 2022.

"Additionally, an individual familiar with Dodge identified him to the FBI,” the statement says.

All three men were arrested in South Jersey on Tuesday.

They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The charges are only allegations. The three men have not been convicted in the case.

A Sewell man, Philip S. Young, last month admitted guilt to felony charges arising from the riots. Authorities allege he pushed a bicycle rack into a police line during the riot.

Two area residents — Stephanie Hazelton, 50, of Medford and Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of Wrightstown — entered guilty pleas to Capitol charges earlier this year. They await sentencing.

Two South Jersey men, Lawrence Stackhouse, 34, of Gloucester Township and Robert Petrosh, 53, of Mays Landing, have been sentenced for their roles in the riot.

Another local suspect, 63-year-old James D. Rahm Jr., was found guilty last month of felony and misdemeanor charges. Authorities have identified Rahm as a resident of Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments / 14

Freedom101
3d ago

Bet, if they were supporting Biden and the tables were turned, they would be up for awards and streets named after them!

Reply(6)
8
LGB
3d ago

It’s not an insurrection Jim Walsh!! Stop pushing the fake narrative!! Maybe he should do some research on examples of an insurrection. The government was not overthrown!! It was a protest!!

Reply
3
E-Man
3d ago

Hey democrat voters why did your dictatorship democratic government stop a ongoing investigation into where Covid came from and who was all involved with it on March 26 2021 during a pandemic in this country and around the world?

Reply
2
