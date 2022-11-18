ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend native Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction with ‘The Rabbit Hutch’

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

SOUTH BEND — South Bend native Tess Gunty ’s debut novel, “The Rabbit Hutch,” won the 2022 National Book Award for fiction on Nov. 16 at the 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner in New York City.

Born and raised in South Bend, she graduated from Marian High School and the University of Notre Dame, where she won several awards for her writing. She also has a master’s degree in creative writing from New York University.

Gunty, who now lives in Los Angeles, has two upcoming events in South Bend:

• “From South Bend to Vacca Vale: A Conversation with Tess Gunty” at at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Notre Dame’s Eck Center Auditorium; english.nd.edu

• “An Evening with Tess Gunty: The Rabbit Hutch” at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 S Main St.; 574-282-4646 or sjcpl.libnet.info

Published on Aug. 2 and set in a fictional Indiana town based on South Bend, “The Rabbit Hutch” concerns the residents of the La Lapinière Affordable Housing Complex, better known as The Rabbit Hutch, a crumbling apartment building on the outskirts of Vacca Vale, Ind., a Rust Belt city that has never recovered from the closure of Zorn Automobile.

Over the course of a single week one summer, The Rabbit Hutch’s residents’ violently collide as they search for ways to live in this dying city, committing crimes — large and small — along the way.

Mysticism, aging out of the foster system, an inappropriate sexual relationship, development at the expense of nature, a traumatic mother-child relationship and other themes also play out in the novel.

Among other awards and honors, “The Rabbit Hutch” also won the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize, voted on by booksellers from across the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit For more information, visit knopfdoubleday.com or nationalbook.org .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend native Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction with ‘The Rabbit Hutch’

