Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Nice week ahead, look for 40s this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we are coming out of the coldest November stretch since 2014, it’s quite stunning how nice the 40s really do feel. We’ll have plenty of 40s coming up this week, including today. The exception may be in far northeast Iowa where upper 30s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected for everybody today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, clouds start to build up ahead of a very weak system that may affect parts of the area on Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks weak enough to have little, if any, impact on travel. Behind that system, more 40s are likely right through the weekend. Have a great week!
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try to save lives devastated by Russian attacks. Foundation 2 holds groundbreaking on new building for foster children. Developers are building new affordable housing in downtown Cedar Rapids. 5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar after final chemotherapy treatment. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol reminds Iowans to drive responsibly ahead of holiday
SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated. In a Facebook post, troopers shared images showing the driver, just north of Spencer, Iowa, was clocked at 91 mph. It comes...
kiwaradio.com
La Niña To Fade, But Not Before Bringing Iowa Colder, Wetter Winter
Regional – The La Niña weather pattern will influence Iowa’s climate for the winter ahead, likely bringing wetter and colder-than-normal temperatures. It’s the third winter in a row for La Niña, but observers do -not- expect it to make a fourth appearance. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the central region of the National Weather Service, says they see La Niña fading early next year.
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
kciiradio.com
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
KCCI.com
Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCRG.com
Traffic deaths in Iowa top 300 once again
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
‘Operation Give Birds’ helps feed 1,200 families in four cities in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Giving Crew held its sixth annual Operation Give Birds Sunday, expanding this year into four cities across Eastern Iowa and providing more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to people in need. While the Thanksgiving meal program started as a prank, it’s grown into...
KCRG.com
State surpasses 300 traffic deaths in 2022, missing goal
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 people have died on Iowa’s roadways, according to the latest data from state officials. Through Friday, Nov. 18, 302 people were killed in traffic incidents, which is higher than the five-year average to date of 289. However, it is 10 fewer fatalities than 2021 recorded through the same date.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Deadly fires have taken their toll in the state this week. Four house fires have killed eight people, six of them children. The first happened Monday in Walcott at a mobile home, killing a 2-year-old. The cause there has not been released. Then Wednesday, flames in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
Comments / 0