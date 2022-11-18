Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 9-15, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Oct. 9-15, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Debra Kahl to Jason Long, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $226,400

Tyler Smith to Vinod Kumar Dhungana, Equestrian Drive, Guilford Township, $338,000

Joshua Galla to Aaron Strite, Dickinson Avenue, Waynesboro, $165,000

Marsh Run Properties LLC to Trademark Development Corporation, North Grant Street, Waynesboro, $1,375,000

Larry Crouse to Jacob Sweet, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $12,547

Thomas Bumbaugh to Mary Koons, Anthony Highway, Guilford Township, $124,500

William Stake to John Luteri, Greenbriar Lane, Guilford Township, $290,000

John Kahl Jr. to MJ Kahl LLC, Anthony Highway, Qunicy Township, $260,000

Laurich Company Incorporated to Drine LLC, two parcels, St. Thomas Township, $370,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 69 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 70 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 71 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 72 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 73 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 74 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 75 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 76 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Dorsey Builders Incorporated to Peters Township Supervisors, Buchanan Drive, Peters Township, $300

James Beegle to Capstone Homes LLC, Boyer Mill Road, Hamilton Township, $135,000

Robert Goldman to James Kauffman Jr., Monn Drive, Quincy Township, $160,000

Robert Sedler to Paul Robinson Sr., Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $98,000

Mary Steiner Weir to Elam Reiff, Fish Hatchery Road, Franklin County, $1,955,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Morgen Slager, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$422,058

Kenneth Kennedy Jr. to Joseph Trimboli, Saucon Valley Drive, Guilford Township, $505,000

Mburg Properties LLC to Thomas Suddeth, Linden Avenue, Mercersburg, $159,900

Susan Bender to Toxservices LLC, North Main Street, Mercersburg, $174,900

Webster Leid to Ammon Leid, one parcel, Lurgan Township, $1,015,000

Cassie Grisson to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $682.91

Marjorie Colleen Mackey to Wyatt Poper, Upper Horse Valley Road, Letterkenny Township, $160,000

Gloria Dupont to James Michael Ramsburg, North Broad Street, Waynesboro, $146,875

Stephen Elwood Combs to Zeiset Family Trust, Gehr Road, St. Thomas Township, $150,800

Franklin Southgate Company LLC to Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority, Cedar Street, Chambersburg, $1,250,000

Three Grants LLC to Dayne Bryan, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $219,900

Daryl McCurdy to Kenneth Lee Burress, Bear Valley Road, Peters Township, $310,000

Mandy Selders to Thomas Bargmann, Crestwood Drive, Greene Township and Guilford Township, $350,500

Drine LLC to Timothy Steven Nash, Lot 79 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $269,950

Harold Boyer to Rodrigo Rodriguez, Main Street, Fannett Township, $60,000

Sheldon Glessner to Andrew Bielecki, Rustic Hill Drive, Chambersburg, $160,000

Erika Mindish to Zachary Miller, Oakwood Drive, Peters Township, $240,000

Melinda Metcalf to Gregory Metcalf, Hager Road, Peters Township, $77,000

Mary Ann Aviles to Ian Williams, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $432,000

Gregory Metcalf to Derek Small, Punch Bowl Road, Montgomery Township, $170,000

Carla Smith to Bruno Vaccariello, Obsidian Drive, Hamilton Township, $294,900

Kevin Hare to Douglas Koenig, Lower Edgemont Road, Washington Township, $285,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Lloyd Ned Monn Jr., Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $431,147

Adnan Pelja to Salvatore Sardella, Elizabeth Drive, Hamilton Township, $307,000

Doris Barnhart to Alexander Leehr, Lincoln Wayn West, St. Thomas Township, $185,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Peter Mubanga, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $412,468

Laurich Developers Incorporated to Dale Showers, Topaz Drive, Hamilton Township, $2,000

Ian Coates Burdge to Kristie Guldin, Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, $245,000

Samuel Wenger Jr. to Tiara Appleby, Mongul Hill Road, Southampton Township, $145,000

Joseph Bucci to Nancy Flemming, Ricklyn Drive, St. Thomas Township, $235,000

Clinton Bingaman to Steven Stenger, Bayberry Drive, Greene Township, $215,000

Roger Goldsmith to Ian Coates Burdge, Fox Hill Drive, Greene Township, $449,900

Richard Shoap to Steven Pilgrim, one parcel, Greene Township, $404,000

Rashmar LLC to Wellspan Properties Inc., Buchanan Trail East, Washington Township, $410,000

Rachel Wilcox to Mary Ann Aviles, Portrait Way, Greene Township, $250,000

Frank Elliott to Mark Stewart McPhail, Glen Abbey Drive, Greene Township, $475,000

Robert Tenta to Jeremy West, one parcel, Southampton Township, $125,000

James Shoop to Patti Shoop, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $135,500

Michael Doyle to William Clark Jr., Burns Valley Road, Fannett Township, $51,074

Maxine Hornbaker to Cressa Franklin, Corner Road, Montgomery Township, $128,000

