ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 9-15, 2022

By Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Oct. 9-15, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

More deeds: Find out what properties have changed hands in Franklin County

Debra Kahl to Jason Long, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $226,400

Tyler Smith to Vinod Kumar Dhungana, Equestrian Drive, Guilford Township, $338,000

Joshua Galla to Aaron Strite, Dickinson Avenue, Waynesboro, $165,000

Marsh Run Properties LLC to Trademark Development Corporation, North Grant Street, Waynesboro, $1,375,000

Larry Crouse to Jacob Sweet, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $12,547

Thomas Bumbaugh to Mary Koons, Anthony Highway, Guilford Township, $124,500

William Stake to John Luteri, Greenbriar Lane, Guilford Township, $290,000

John Kahl Jr. to MJ Kahl LLC, Anthony Highway, Qunicy Township, $260,000

Laurich Company Incorporated to Drine LLC, two parcels, St. Thomas Township, $370,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 69 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 70 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 71 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 72 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Brandon Fox to Drine LLC, Lot 73 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 74 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 75 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Harry Fox Jr. to Drine LLC, Lot 76 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $25,000

Dorsey Builders Incorporated to Peters Township Supervisors, Buchanan Drive, Peters Township, $300

James Beegle to Capstone Homes LLC, Boyer Mill Road, Hamilton Township, $135,000

Robert Goldman to James Kauffman Jr., Monn Drive, Quincy Township, $160,000

Robert Sedler to Paul Robinson Sr., Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $98,000

Mary Steiner Weir to Elam Reiff, Fish Hatchery Road, Franklin County, $1,955,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Morgen Slager, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$422,058

Kenneth Kennedy Jr. to Joseph Trimboli, Saucon Valley Drive, Guilford Township, $505,000

Mburg Properties LLC to Thomas Suddeth, Linden Avenue, Mercersburg, $159,900

Susan Bender to Toxservices LLC, North Main Street, Mercersburg, $174,900

Webster Leid to Ammon Leid, one parcel, Lurgan Township, $1,015,000

Cassie Grisson to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $682.91

Marjorie Colleen Mackey to Wyatt Poper, Upper Horse Valley Road, Letterkenny Township, $160,000

Gloria Dupont to James Michael Ramsburg, North Broad Street, Waynesboro, $146,875

Stephen Elwood Combs to Zeiset Family Trust, Gehr Road, St. Thomas Township, $150,800

Franklin Southgate Company LLC to Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority, Cedar Street, Chambersburg, $1,250,000

Three Grants LLC to Dayne Bryan, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $219,900

Daryl McCurdy to Kenneth Lee Burress, Bear Valley Road, Peters Township, $310,000

Mandy Selders to Thomas Bargmann, Crestwood Drive, Greene Township and Guilford Township, $350,500

Drine LLC to Timothy Steven Nash, Lot 79 Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $269,950

Harold Boyer to Rodrigo Rodriguez, Main Street, Fannett Township, $60,000

Sheldon Glessner to Andrew Bielecki, Rustic Hill Drive, Chambersburg, $160,000

Erika Mindish to Zachary Miller, Oakwood Drive, Peters Township, $240,000

Melinda Metcalf to Gregory Metcalf, Hager Road, Peters Township, $77,000

Mary Ann Aviles to Ian Williams, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $432,000

Gregory Metcalf to Derek Small, Punch Bowl Road, Montgomery Township, $170,000

Carla Smith to Bruno Vaccariello, Obsidian Drive, Hamilton Township, $294,900

Kevin Hare to Douglas Koenig, Lower Edgemont Road, Washington Township, $285,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Lloyd Ned Monn Jr., Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $431,147

Adnan Pelja to Salvatore Sardella, Elizabeth Drive, Hamilton Township, $307,000

Doris Barnhart to Alexander Leehr, Lincoln Wayn West, St. Thomas Township, $185,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Peter Mubanga, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $412,468

Laurich Developers Incorporated to Dale Showers, Topaz Drive, Hamilton Township, $2,000

Ian Coates Burdge to Kristie Guldin, Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, $245,000

Samuel Wenger Jr. to Tiara Appleby, Mongul Hill Road, Southampton Township, $145,000

Joseph Bucci to Nancy Flemming, Ricklyn Drive, St. Thomas Township, $235,000

Clinton Bingaman to Steven Stenger, Bayberry Drive, Greene Township, $215,000

Roger Goldsmith to Ian Coates Burdge, Fox Hill Drive, Greene Township, $449,900

Richard Shoap to Steven Pilgrim, one parcel, Greene Township, $404,000

Rashmar LLC to Wellspan Properties Inc., Buchanan Trail East, Washington Township, $410,000

Rachel Wilcox to Mary Ann Aviles, Portrait Way, Greene Township, $250,000

Frank Elliott to Mark Stewart McPhail, Glen Abbey Drive, Greene Township, $475,000

Robert Tenta to Jeremy West, one parcel, Southampton Township, $125,000

James Shoop to Patti Shoop, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $135,500

Michael Doyle to William Clark Jr., Burns Valley Road, Fannett Township, $51,074

Maxine Hornbaker to Cressa Franklin, Corner Road, Montgomery Township, $128,000

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County deed transfers: Oct. 9-15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Firefighters injured in Adams County house fire

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Adams County early Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m. The fire was in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Chief Jeff Kime, of the Bendersville...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
moderncampground.com

Cedarline Outdoor Acquires Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground

Cedarline Outdoor, a Halmos Capital Partners portfolio company envisioning to provide quality outdoor hospitality experiences that inspire, has recently announced the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown (Pennsylvania). According to a release, the KOA park has 86 RV sites, three cabins, and 12 tent sites....
JONESTOWN, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

1K+
Followers
387
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy