Lafayette, IN

Guac Box in Lafayette: Would you like that as a taco, quesadilla or burrito? Yes!

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing series featuring eateries Boilermaker faithful may frequent before or after a Boilermaker home game. Do you have a favorite? Email Noe Padilla at npadilla@gannett.com.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Purdue’s last home game set for this Saturday, this seemed like an appropriate time to end this series with a reader’s recommendation.

Earlier in the season, a reader, Jean Wadley, reached out to the Journal & Courier and shared that her “favorite local Boilermaker restaurant” was Guac Box.

“It's just a little place but it has a lot of atmospheres. The food is delicious. They specialize in Tex-Mex tacos. Each is named after an employee. They also offer other favorites such as quesadillas and burritos,” reads the email Jean sent.

For many in town, the words “Guac Box” might conjure up the image of a green food truck that might pop up at a local event or occasionally sits on the corner of Creasy and McCarty lanes right outside of the Marathon Gas station.

While for others, it might conjure up an image of a small, hole-in-the-wall restaurant that sits right in front of the McCutcheon Hall at Purdue University, located in the Purdue West Shopping Plaza at 1400 W State Street STE K.

In either case, one aspect of the business is still true – no matter what it says on the menu, if you ask nicely, the new owners, Nick Maxson and Austin Hill, will mostly like make it for you.

For anyone unfamiliar with the menu of the Guac Box, it’s a relatively simple concept. On the menu, there are 10 different options people can pick, and each of them is named after prior employees of the restaurant.

For example, the “Nick” comes with street corn, cotija cheese, house spice and the restaurant’s guac sauce; while the “Kelly” comes with creamy queso and crispy shoestring potatoes, to name a few. And each of these options can be ordered as either a taco, quesadilla or burrito.

Originally the brainchild of Matt Bestich, the prior owner of the restaurant, as a way to streamline the cooking process when Guac Box was operating as a food truck in the Greater Lafayette community.

Maxson and Hill have built on it.

Initially, Bestich had a few select items on the menu that could be made into burritos. Maxson and Hill decided to open the variety up and offer their customers any offered options as burritos.

They’ve also added Sunday bunch options to their menu.

But for the most part, it’s been a non-stop adventure for the two ever since they bought the restaurant from Bestich back at the beginning of 2021.

“Before we took over, I believe he had been doing it for about four years just as a truck. And then he opened the restaurant in Nov. of 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, which is wild. But he came into this space around then. And he decided by January that they were moving. They didn’t have time to push the restaurant,” said Maxson.

“He didn’t really get a chance to push the restaurant, and so that’s been our focus. Trying to get more people to know that we’re here, because so many people don’t know it exists.”

Prior to becoming the owner, Maxson and Bestich were friends. Since Bestich had initially opened Guac Box, Maxson would constantly request him to offer food at an event Maxson organized.

“I am an event coordinator, and I was working with something called LaffyCon, which is like a ComicCon kind of thing but for the Lafayette area. We did that for four to five years and we always brought out the Guac Box out.

“From there we became Facebook friends, and one day he posted that he was moving across the country… So, I hit him on a whim, and he wanted to make it happen.”

Maxson and Hill have worked in the industry before, so initially, they knew what they were getting themselves into. While that was true until the very first event they worked, which was the Taste of Tippecanoe back in 2021.

At that event, Maxson remembers the almost drowning-like feeling that enveloped the crew as they raced to make every order as fast as possible. It was a humbling experience for Maxson and Hill.

But ever since then, the pair have been working to continue offering the quality food and service that was known under Bestich.

As the snow begins to fall over the Greater Lafayette area, the pair are hoping that this will finally give them the chance to start innovating on the menu.

One idea that’s been thrown around is the possibility of creating a monthly special menu, which highlights several options created by customers of the restaurant.

My entry would be the Mid-Western Burrito, which is basically their Mid-West nachos but as a burrito — steak, grilled onion and peppers, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and creamy queso sauce.

For anyone looking for something new to try, order their Chicken Bake Ranch option. It’s a secret menu item. But you didn’t hear it from me.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

