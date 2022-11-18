ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland council tables plan to buy building for homeless Code Blue shelter

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
VINELAND — The city is rethinking an idea to buy a small building, last used as a church, for a site to let homeless people shelter overnight in freezing weather as part of the countywide Code Blue initiative.

The City Council gave the concept a wary reception Tuesday night, finally tabling the idea. Members questioned the $350,000 purchase cost, a location in an industrial zone but next to homes, and whether it would unintentionally draw more homeless at a time the city wants fewer.

The building is at 802 Cambridge Place, within a historic glass-making zone, and not far from East Avenue. Records show its current owner as Vineland Mission Church, but city Solicitor Richard Tonetta said it appears to also have been a factory.

Tonetta said Cumberland County has the responsibility for Code Blue efforts, but it has cooperation agreements with local governments to set up facilities in their own borders.

Local governments get a small amount to funding to operate local sites. Vineland previously used a church as a warming site, paying to fit out the building to accommodate overnight occupation.

Besides use as a “warming” center, Tonetta said, the administration would use it for Health Department programs. A vaccination site is one possible use, he said.

“We’re spending all kinds of resources with our (police department) getting rid of the homeless and trying to clean up,” Business Administrator Robert Dickinson asked. “Why would we want to do this?”

“It’s a Code Blue facility,” Tonetta said. “So, it’s only … overnight and then they’re out.”

“How about the residents that live around there?” Councilman Albert Vargas asked. “Neighbors. What’s up with that? Have they been notified?”

Not yet, Tonetta said, stressing the area is a known industrial zone despite proximity to housing.

“I can tell you that there’s also a cannabis company looking at that,” Tonetta said. “So, I guess you look at your poison."

Councilman Ronald Franceschini said there should be some minimum distance requirements to homeowners from cannabis-related businesses opening. “Because we have plenty of industrial property out there that’s away from everybody,” he said.

“Then, you need to change the zoning then,” Tonetta told him.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out atjsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Hilda Panzino
3d ago

People fight to bring animals in but not a human? They probably go to church on Sunday to make themselves look or feel good. People will find access to a cannabis store no matter where it is not to mention the price of same limits the clientele.

