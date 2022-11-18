ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Podcast: Free Press photographer reveals inside of Santa school

By Darcie Moran, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2977L7_0jFTidFt00

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

On The Line

  • Hosts: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran
  • Producers: Darcie Moran and Robin Chan
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Free Press multimedia photo editor Kelly Jordan and Santas from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: Sure, Santa has a Dec. 25 visit to Michigan scheduled. But Santa already came to town — hundreds of them did, so they could go to class at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland.

On the latest episode of the "On The Line" podcast, multimedia photo editor Kelly Jordan takes listeners to a land of red suits, white beards and a love of Christmas spirit where Santas learn how to answer tough questions from kids, grapple with unruly parents, "ho-ho-ho" with the best of them, and how to stay cool — even if it's sticking a CPAP machine hose into their suit.

Jordan, along with producer Darcie Moran, winds through the niche world of Santa appearances, meets a woman Santa and other Santas, and gleans what everyone can learn from the man with the bag.

"On The Line" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Frankenmuth’s 2022 ChristKindlMarkt begins Thanksgiving weekend

FRANKENMUTH, MI — The Frankenmuth ChristKindlMarkt, a European-style open-air Christmas market, returns to the Frankenmuth Farmers Market Thanksgiving weekend. The farmers market grounds, located at 534 N. Main St., will be decorated for the season with sparkling lights and a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. Guests can shop for unique gifts, enjoy local food and live music and visit with Santa Claus.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
swmichigandining.com

Matty’s Pizza

Every mall food court has a pizza place. When I was a teenager in the ’90’s, I always loved going to my local mall to not only check out the latest styles at The Buckle or Foot Locker but for the food court pizza. We were in Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
swmichigandining.com

Olvera’s BBQ

We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy