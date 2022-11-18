HS basketball: Breckenridge, Motl lead Abilene High boys past Nolan Catholic

FRISCO – Jake Breckenridge scored 17 points, and Chris Motl added 13 as Abilene High beat Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 54-47 at the Mavs Classic on Thursday.

Eric Salazar had eight points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Carter Wright had seven for the Eagles (2-1) bounced back from a 56-51 loss at Midland High on Tuesday.

Breckenridge, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter, matched Motl with three 3-point goals, and AHS had 10 overall.

Jaiden Burnett led Nolan Catholic (1-3) with 17 points.

AHS plays Mt. Pleasant at 9 a.m. Friday as the tournament continues.

TLCA-Abilene drops two

TLCA-Abilene lost two games at the TLCA-Abilene Eagle Classic.

Kobey Morris scored 19 points, and Colt Lawrence had 12 as Rising Star beat the Eagles 48-31.

Jonathan Kirk led TLCA-Abilene with eight points, and Tate Northcutt had seven.

Sam Mills poured in 20 to spark Woodson past the Eagles 54-25. Peyton Malcuit added 10.

Northcutt led TLCA-Abilene with nine, and Ladainian Boalts had eight.

GIRLS

Knox City goes 2-0 in Abilene

Knox City went 2-0 on the first day of the TLCA-Abilene Eagle Classic.

D’nae Hacker had 16 points, and Paisley Morrow had 13 in a 49-22 win over Woodson. Clark had six for Woodson.

Devon Hernandez led Knox City with eight points in a 30-20 win over Rising Star. Monica Sandoval had 10 for Rising Star.

TLCA-Abilene lost to Rising Star 33-17 and Woodson 32-12.

Stephenville goes 1-1 at Brock Showcase

At Brock, Lillie Skiles scored 16 points to lead Stephenville past Maypearl 36-20 at the Brock Showcase. Marin Copeland added eight.

Earlier in the day, Lipan beat the Honeybees 49-34.

Lynsey Little scored 15 points, while Chelsea Lott and Trinity Benitez ad 12 and 10, respectively, for Lipan (4-0).

Lucy Espinoza led Stephenville with 10, and Skiles had nine.

The Honeybees play Whitehouse at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the bracket opener.

Roscoe tops Coahoma

At Merkel, Roscoe beat Coahoma 58-48 at the Merkel tournament.

Madisyn Renteria led Coahoma with 13 points, and Shae Lang had 12. Isabella Cox had 10.

Coahoma (2-2) plays Hermleigh at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Merkel.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: HS basketball: Breckenridge, Motl lead Abilene High boys past Nolan Catholic