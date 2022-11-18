ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fireworks bursting in lobby': $50M lawsuit reveals new details in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting

By Mike Randall, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
  • Tina Martirano, a fellow Marist College parent, is suing the hotel chain.
  • Martirano's lawsuit reveals new details about how the shooting unfolded.

As the man shouted furiously and waved his gun in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott, Tina Martirano tried to avoid eye contact.

Sitting with Paul Kutz in the town of Poughkeepsie hotel, she feared the gunman would open fire on the two of them as he approached.

Before Kutz could try to calm him down, the gunman pulled the trigger and "scores of bullets shot through the air each second, as though fireworks were bursting in the lobby."

That's according to a $50 million lawsuit filed by Martirano, who offered new details in the Oct. 2 killing of Kutz, a Marist College parent who was shot in that hotel during the school's family weekend. The suit was filed Wednesday in Dutchess Supreme Court.

Martirano, also the parent of a Marist student, said in her lawsuit that she witnessed the gun violence at the hotel on South Road. She is suing the hotel's corporate owners for severe emotional distress, post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological injuries she says are likely permanent.

She describes a scene that she said made her fear at one point that she would be the shooter's next victim.

Martirano also is suing the two criminal defendants in the case, Roy Johnson Jr., who was charged with murder, and Devin Taylor, who was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Marriott shooting:New details revealed in killing of Marist parent at Poughkeepsie hotel

Poughkeepsie shooting:Men indicted in killing of Marist parent; visited Holiday Inn first

Marist parent shooting:Where accused killer was before Courtyard

Martirano said in the court papers that she had met Kutz and his wife during the weekend and was having coffee with him in the lobby when the shooting began.

That Sunday morning she first noticed Johnson, wearing only underpants under a trenchcoat and a ski mask, emerging from a corridor leading to the first-floor rooms and roaming about the lobby shouting profanities, according to the lawsuit. She said he was interacting with Marriott personnel, who appeared to know him and laughed off his erratic behavior.

When Johnson took out his gun and began waving it in the air while shouting furiously, Martirano and Kutz became trapped in the lobby between him and the exit while hotel employees and others were able to flee for safety, according to the lawsuit.

Martirano said as Johnson approached them and began making eye contact, Kutz felt he should try to engage Johnson in hopes of de-escalating the situation. But Martirano feared Johnson would begin firing if Kutz made verbal contact with him.

But Martirano said even before Kutz could begin trying to calm him down, Johnson "opened fire on him."

Hotel shooting:What we know, what we don't about killing of Marist parent

Poughkeepsie shooting:Two men arrested after killing of Marist College student's dad

Courtyard shooting:Man killed at Poughkeepsie hotel during Marist family weekend

While Johnson's gun appeared to be a regular handgun, it was fully automatic because it had been illegally modified, according to the lawsuit.

Martirano said her body become numb as she watched Kutz fall from his chair onto the ground, gasping for air. Then Johnson looked at her, and her whole life flashed before her eyes, Martirano recalled in the suit.

While Martirano watched Kutz die, Johnson fired more bullets, which she believed were aimed at her, according to the lawsuit. But then Johnson fired more rounds inside and outside the hotel before fleeing the scene, she said.

Martirano alleged in her lawsuit that Marriott had inadequate security and safety policies, and failed to abide by its own policy against weapons and firearms, as its employees allowed Johnson and Taylor to bring prohibited weapons and other dangerous items into their room at the hotel.

According to the indictments against Johnson and Taylor, their room was rented for them by a third party, whom authorities have not commented on. Martirano said the hotel staff performed routine check-in protocols for that third person, but not for Johnson and Taylor.

As a result of being a witness to that violence, Martirano said she suffers from "severe emotional distress, post-traumatic stress disorder, hypervigilance, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, paranoia, insomnia, nightmare disorder, agoraphobia, depression, mental anguish," and other psychological injuries, according to the suit.

"Tina fears for her life and the safety of her family," the lawsuit said in part. "She is unable to cope, function as a member of society, or return to her place of employment."

Jesse Cotter, who is representing Martirano, said she did not wish to comment at this time.

“Tragic and unfortunate events transpired at the Marriott, and our firm is dedicated to holding all responsible parties, including the Marriott and its affiliates, accountable," said Cotter, of Long Island-based Cotter Law Group. "As the holidays approach, the industry must take appropriate action and implement change to ensure that travelers feel safe.”

Marriott could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

Comments / 8

Mark Wiley
3d ago

If anyone was going to sue for damages, shouldn't it be the actual VICTIM'S family? This woman has zero personal relation. Pretty gross that she's suing for a huge payday like that

Reply
13
Eric Shunn
3d ago

let this remind folks that you can sue anyone for anything, but if it'll fly in court is the real question. Good luck on suing the sun for giving you a tan.

Reply
5
Jessica Cranmer
3d ago

I'm sorry but this lady Has issues... I would like to know how it's the hotel's fault about the gunman.. How did the hotel cause her all this distress and psychological suffering... I swear people will do anything for money..

Reply
3
 

Poughkeepsie Journal

