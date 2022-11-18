Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Is the tech industry experiencing a midlife crisis?
Industry-wide layoffs and nose-diving profits are making us wonder, what's going on with the tech industry? The Atlantic's Derek Thompson joins us to explain why he thinks the industry is going through a midlife crisis — and what could happen next.
Light versus dark – the color of the turkey meat is due to the job of the muscle
At Thanksgiving dinner, lucky families will avoid impassioned discussions about religion and politics. But another argument is almost inevitable: white meat versus dark meat.
Comments / 0