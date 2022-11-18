ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

VISTA.Today

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening

Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year

More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3

Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
