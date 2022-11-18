Read full article on original website
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation
Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
West Chester’s QVC Goes Hallmark with Film Release of ‘Holly and the Hot Chocolate’
West Chester’s flagship shopping network QVC is making a wintry debut in the holiday movie scene, competing with the likes of made-for-television moguls like Hallmark and Lifetime, writes Dan Snierson for Entertainment Weekly. Holly and the Hot Chocolate follows a cosmopolitan film critic named Holly — played by the...
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening
Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year
More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
New West Chester Mural Highlights the Work of Friends Association
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of the Friends Association, speaks at a wall mural dedication in West Chester. You can’t miss it if you are walking, driving, or biking down West Chestnut Street in West Chester. It covers an entire outside wall at the building that houses the offices of the...
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
Lucky Downingtown Woman Secures Taylor Swift Spots Amid Ticketmaster Meltdown
Berks County-born country singer turned pop sensation Taylor Swift “broke the internet” last week after selling 2 million tickets for her upcoming Eras tour. It was the most sold for any artist in a single day, writes Grace Griffaton for 69News. The high demand, on top of billions...
Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3
Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
