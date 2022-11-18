ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a victory for the CJ, U of L's motion to vacate an open records ruling is rejected. School must pay fees, penalties

By Andrew Wolfson, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
A Jefferson Circuit Court judge Wednesday rejected a bid by the University of Louisville to vacate or amend an order finding it willfully violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when it denied a Courier Journal request for copies of interviews included in the university’s response to NCAA allegations against the men's basketball program.

Judge Susan Schulz Gibson also ordered U of L to pay $18,789 in attorney fees and statutory penalties of $25 a day beginning March 21, 2022.

Michael Abate, one of the newspaper’s lawyers, called it an important opinion because the court held that “from the beginning” the school had no basis for withholding the records.

In storing them on a computer but denying then a sports reporter access to it, “They thought they had outsmarted the open records law,” Abate said in an interview.

The university’s lawyer, Jeremy Rogers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U of L could appeal, but spokesman John Karman also did not immediately respond to questions about that.

Schultz Gibson held in a May 27 ruling that the university violated the law in part by arguing that the interviews were exempt from disclosure because they were “preliminary records.”

The court found the interviews could not be deemed preliminary as a matter of law because they were conducted by a non-governmental agency – the NCAA – and included in U of L’S response.

Schultz Gibson also said the university improperly cited a federal student-privacy law as a cloak to shield the interviews from disclosure.

It is “undisputed that university had access to the records that the Courier-Journal was seeking and could have easily arranged to schedule a date for a Courier-Journal reporter to view them,” Gibson said.

U of L escaped major penalties, such as a post-season ban, earlier this month when the Independent Accountability Resolution Panel announced findings of an investigation that began when the university was named in a federal bribery scandal in which it was alleged Adidas executives offered the family of recruit Brian Bowen more than $100,000 to commit to the university.

The university was fined $5,000 and placed on two years’ probation.

Former coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were not sanctioned, but former U of L assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were assessed two-year show-cause penalties.

Pitino has always said he was not aware of any pay-for-play scheme.

