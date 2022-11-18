Football preview: North Hunterdon vs. Northern Highlands in Group 4 semifinals

If we judge this game based on what happened with each of these teams last week, it could take a while.

Both the North Hunterdon and Northern Highlands high school football teams played barnburners in their NJSIAA sectional-final wins last weekend, with the Lions outlasting Randolph 49-35 in a game that clocked in a notch under three hours, while the Highlanders outslugged Ramapo 49-42 in a near-four-hour affair that featured two delays because of lights issues.

It’s probably safe to say the defenses will be looking for redemption in Saturday’s state Group 4 semifinals, as North 2 champ North Hunterdon meets North 1 winner Northern Highlands battle at 5:30 p.m. at Franklin High School.

Both defenses have actually played well this year, despite recent results, averaging just over two touchdowns against per contest. North Hunterdon, for example, it was mostly big plays last week that brought the numbers up, otherwise the defense actually played pretty well, holding Randolph to just 53 rushing yards and notching three sacks.

The Lions, whose defense is led by senior linebacker Alex Uryniak and senior DB Kente Edwards, among others, had a streak of three straight games down the stretch where they allowed just one score, something they did in six of their 11 wins. Other than last weekend, and in a Week 3 loss to Phillipsburg, North only allowed more than two scores twice, that coming in a 25-24 win over Group 5 power Watchung Hills.

But it will be the offenses that figure to be front and center Saturday night, and both have good ones. North Hunterdon is led by quarterback Luke Martini, who threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns last weekend. The senior has emerged as one of the conference’s top signal callers, making the most of a standout group of receivers, including seniors Danny DeLusant and Derrick Vaddis, who has also been key in the defensive secondary with a team-high seven interceptions.

The backfield features Edwards, who also handles kickoffs, as well as Uryniak, who is a stellar change-of-pace back and filled in admirably as the top dog when Edwards missed time on offense with an injury earlier this season. The Navy-bound Edwards looks to be back to full strength after rushing for 121 yards and a TD last weekend.

The Highlanders’ offense has also been pretty potent, and they’ve done it despite their starting quarterback, Nate Johnson, missing time with injury, including last weekend, when he sat out with a concussion. Backup JR Walley, who had excelled earlier this year when he was forced to start two games, was money again, throwing for 270 yards and four scores against Ramapo. No matter which QB is under center Saturday night, Northern Highlanders offense will be in good hands.

Zach Madison (42-784-5), Danny Dmiechowski (41-502-9) and Like Saturn (35-371-4) have all had big years at receiver, giving Northern Highlands plenty of weapons with which to attack the Lions secondary. Charlie Sparago, who has tallied 799 yards and eight scores, is the lead back, tasked with trying to find room against North’s stifling front line.

While Northern Highlands has won three straight sectional championships, this is North Hunterdon’s first since 2017, and just the third in its history. The Lions beat Phillipsburg 21-20 five years ago to rally for that crown against the only that had beaten them during the regular season. That team was also ripe with talent, led by quarterback Matt Busher.

But while that team had to work its way out of several tight spots, but always found a way, this team has been a little more dominant and multi-faceted, and hasn’t faced a ton of in-game pressure. It will be interesting to see how it does on a neutral field under the bright lights of a state semifinal.

North Hunterdon head coach Kevin Kley was the defensive coordinator on the 2017 team, but he can’t – or won’t – anoint one or the other as the better club.

“We do meetings at lunch every week and we watch film, and Coach (Bill) Krebs showed clips of our sectional final against P’Burg in 2017, and for the next 3-4 days, that turned into ‘Who would win? ‘Who would win? The ‘22 or ‘17 team?’” Kley said. “And, of course, as a coach on both, I’m staying out of it. I love that team and I love this team. (Like this team) that team was balanced, that team had a strong defense, both teams were really, really good. That’s all I’m going to say.”

I covered that 2017 pretty closely, seeing four of their games in person, including the sectional final. I’ve only seen this team in person once – last weekend – but I have watched several more of their games on the live stream, so I think I have a pretty good handle on which team would win heads up. But I’m not saying, either. At least not in print. But I will also say there are a lot of similarities.

As for what to expect Saturday night, well, it’s all house money at this point. North Hunterdon has been everything I’d hoped it would be this season. More, even. So, as far as I’m concerned, it’s state title or bust. And guess what, boys? I’m here to give you another chance to #WinOneForPincus. Once again, life calls me out of town this weekend, so I will have to watch this one from afar. That means the Lions have to win so I can be there in three weeks when they vie for the whole enchilada at Rutgers. For now, the one and only T. Harry Frezza Jr. will have your live updates and coverage from Franklin. He’s on Twitter @TheFrez56.

PINCUS’ PICK:North Hunterdon 34-26

So much for defense wins championships. First, I must say this matchup is confusing. Both teams have similar two-word names and North Hunterdon has an Annandale address and Northern Highlands is in Allendale. No wonder they played alike last week. I’m guessing the points outburst in both games were anomalies. Northern Highlands allowed a combined 46 points in its previous four games and North Hunterdon gave up 35 points. Strange things can happen in the postseason. North Hunterdon seems to have a more potent ground game than the Highlanders, maybe that’s the difference? Yeah, it can be another video game-like ending and both teams certainly have confidence. I’ll say things tighten up and North Hunterdon pulls out a close one and is able to eat up the clock when needed.

MENDLOWITZ’S PICK: North Hunterdon 21-14

Simeon Pincus has covered NJ sports since 1997. He can be reached atSPincus@GannettNJ.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus