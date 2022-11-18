ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

North Brunswick stalls plan for Dunkin' with drive-thru

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago
NORTH BRUNSWICK – A plan for a new Dunkin’ on Milltown Road is heading back to the drawing board.

The application was carried to an undetermined date to set up a meeting to address concerns about the project.

"We spent a lot of time, money and efforts to get here, and we'll do whatever it takes to move the project forward," Hossam Sorour, vice president of operations for the applicant, Brunswick Estates, told the Planning Board. "We've been a good neighbor for a long time. We want to continue to do that."

Sorour said Brunswick Estates has received good feedback from the board, but it's clear the developer hasn't met the township's expectations.

Sorour said he will review the plans to see if the Planning Board's concerns can be assuaged.

Brunswick Estates LLC sought to consolidate the two lots at 511 and 517 Milltown Road, a county road, to construct a Dunkin' with a drive-thru.

The new Dunkin' would replace the existing Dunkin' on Milltown Road.

Local:North Brunswick approves its first marijuana dispensary

The existing structures on the site would be demolished for construction of a 3,112-square-foot building, which would include a 2,100-square-foot Dunkin' and 1,012 square feet of retail space.

Planners voiced various concerns about the potential for traffic to back up onto Milltown Road and traffic circulation at the site.

The project, located in the C-1 zone, is a permitted use in the area, attorney Tim Arch, who represented the applicant, said.

Arch said the number of variances for parking, signage and fencing may look a little daunting on paper, but he believes the board will find most of the variances are minimal and that some of the variances are an effort to mitigate other potential concerns.

The property is located on the northwest corner Milltown Road and Chrome Street. Across the street is a shopping center.

The applicant already received approval from the Middlesex County Planning Board.

There was concern expressed about backups at the drive-thru that could block traffic on Milltown Road.

Traffic Engineer Connor Hughes testified that an analysis shows the impact on the intersection and driveway would be small and the drive-thru is designed to general standards and would be adequate.

Hughes said typically about two-thirds of the customers will use the drive-thru, which has a 30-second service wait.

“We found at most it would be five cars stacked in those areas,” he said, adding even if it surpasses five vehicles, there is a little bit of additional room on the site before it would get to Milltown Road.

Sorour said the property was acquired in 2019 and Brunswick Estates has been working closely with the township for the last 12 to 18 months.

The hours of operation would be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., he said.

One resident, who lives near the site, voiced worries about what the retail space would be, the evening hours and the noise from the drive-thru.

Sorour said those concerns will be taken into consideration.

Comments / 0

 

