Lambertville, NJ

Owowcow in Lambertville wants to help feed the hungry by searching for new stores

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwjjy_0jFTgZ1x00

For the past 13 years, customers have clamored for Owowcow Creamery, a Pennsylvania made-from-scratch ice cream brand with a Lambertville outpost known for using local and organic farm-raised ingredients.

Don't believe us? Just read their Instagram comments.

"Considering eating one pint a day for the week I'll be around for the holiday," said one.

"I need this in my face ASAP," said another.

"I could eat it everyday," said a third.

Others just type lines of emojis with hearts and drool.

Owowcow products, which do not contain preservatives, can only be purchased at the brand’s five shops, much to the chagrin of those with a sweet tooth.

Soon, however, you’ll be able to pick up a pint at like-minded stores from Hunterdon to Monmouth counties. Owowcow is searching for retail partners that share its core values, where customers will be able to buy hand-dipped pops, seasonal and signature flavors, as well as sorbet and vegan options.

Holiday spirit:'Miracle on George': New Brunswick restaurants transform into Christmas pop-ups

A to-be-decided portion of the proceeds from the new retail partners will benefit Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, a 12-year-old Pennsylvania and Central Jersey nonprofit that connects farmers and their local products with food-insecure families.

“The past 2½ years have been really hard for everyone, ... so we have had to pass on a few amazing retail locations for expansion,” said Shira Tizer Wade, Owowcow managing director. “And there are so many food insecure people out there that we wanted to think how we could continue to grow Owowcow, but also support the communities around us.”

Owowcow is searching for retail partners that source their ingredients or products from local farms, have strong community values, and are thoughtful of what they put on plates or sell at stores, Wade said. Also on Owowcow’s expansion radar are locations north to the Lehigh Valley and west to Lancaster from its home base of Bucks County.

Owowcow’s ingredients are sourced from farms such as Traugers Farm Market in Kintnersville, Pa.; Blue Moon Acres in Buckingham, Pa., and Pennington, N.J.; Manoff Orchards in New Hope, Pa.; and Barefoot Botanicals in Doylestown, Pa.

Bittersweet:Bittersweet: How Central Jersey restaurants ravaged by Hurricane Ida are doing a year later

There are a lot of people who could use help, Wade said.

“Rolling Harvest Food Rescue is seeing record numbers of people coming out ... Last week, they serviced 360 families at one of their free farmers’ markets,” said Wade. “All around us there are hungry people in these communities. The price of ingredients for us has been skyrocketing, but it’s the same for everyone in the supermarket. It’s getting really difficult out there to feed yourself well, and we really want to be a part of helping that cause.”

Go: 237 N Union St, Lambertville; 609-397-2234, owowcow.com.

Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger-turned-reporter following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Contact: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com or @JIntersimone

