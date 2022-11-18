ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer wants to demolish old Granetz Furniture building in Raritan

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
RARITAN BOROUGH – Central Jersey's apartment building boom may be continuing here as the borough Planning Board is scheduled to consider a proposal to demolish the former Granetz building on Route 206 and replace it with a four-story building with 75 apartments.

The board is scheduled to hear the application of Raritan Crossing LLC, part of Larken Associates of Branchburg, on Nov. 30 to tear down the building that now houses Retro Fitness, Dollar Tree and Hunterdon Health Urgent Care and construct a new building for the apartments and underground parking.

The adjacent strip mall will remain.

The new building would have 34 one-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments. A dozen apartments would be affordable units.

The building, which once housed Granetz Furniture, and the strip mall were built in the early 1970s on the site of the former Raritan Valley Farms Dairy. The furniture store closed around 2000.

The Borough Council adopted a redevelopment plan for the 3.47-acre site in May.

The plan calls for the five lots on the site to be consolidated into two lots - one for the apartments and the other for the strip mall.

Raritan Crossing is asking for a waiver from the requirement to submit an environmental impact study because the property is already developed.

Local:Raritan Mall owner sues insurance company over Hurricane Ida damage

The borough Planning Board is also working on a redevelopment plan for the adjacent shopping center at the corner of Route 206 and Orlando Drive.

The Borough Council passed a resolution in June authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a study of the property.

The study concluded that the 12.2-acre property meets five of the criteria under state law to be eligible for redevelopment.

The shopping center, which was flooded during the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year, lost its primary tenant in 2016 when the Stop & Shop supermarket chose not to renew its lease.

The study says that no new tenant has been found for the space "despite efforts from the municipality to attract a suitable replacement."

In May, the Planning Board approved a proposal to build 70 "luxury" apartments on the former Zeus site on Orlando Drive by The Lena apartment complex.

Raritan Orlando Drive Associates has begun site work for more than 40 apartments in two buildings on the site of the abandoned United Dyes also on Orlando Drive.

The 276 apartments in the Crossings at Raritan at First Avenue and Second Street, which opened in mid-2021, are fully leased.

Community Policy