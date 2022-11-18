Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Kennett Square Celebrates Return of Town’s Victory Brewing Co. Since Devastating Fire Last Year
Reopening of Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square.Photo byThe Daily Local News. Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square officially reopened its doors to the community earlier this month after recovering from a devastating fire that took place in January 2021, according to a staff report by The Daily Local News.
Lancaster Farming
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
Pottstown's historic homes, like this Victorian, will be dressed for the holidays and tourable in a fundraising event for the borough's 2023 July 4 programming. GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes.
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year
More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast.Photo byChester County Economic Development Council. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3
Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo byImage via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The shop has apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. Brides-to-be...
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The high-end retailer tested out the suburban waters with a pop-up in late 2020. At that time, its Center City store...
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester Pizzerias Getting Great Reviews From Barstool's Portnoy
If you ask Barstool Sports CEO and noted foodie Dave Portnoy, the pizza in West Chester lives up to the hype. The sports media mogul stopped by three pizza joints in Chester County this week for his One Bite Pizza Review series and seemed pleased with all three pies he sampled.
Wayne Resident Makes the Most of the Word Mudroom with In-Home Doggy Showers
The pandemic has drastically changed people’s relationship with their homes and how they use their space. Some home-bound owners are coming up with creative ways to transform their mudrooms and laundry rooms into showers for their furry friends. Philadelphia-based designer Lucy O’Brien helped a Wayne client do just that.
Woman-Owned Brick-and-Mortar Shop Pops Up In Kennett Square
A popular independent and woman-owned gift store is exploding all over the Philadelphia region. Occasionette opened its fifth brick-and-mortar location in the form of a pop-up shop, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. This can be found at Kennett Square’s worKS, which houses over 30 different creators around the region....
newstalkwsba.com
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0