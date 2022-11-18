ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year

More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast.Photo byChester County Economic Development Council. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3

Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Woman-Owned Brick-and-Mortar Shop Pops Up In Kennett Square

A popular independent and woman-owned gift store is exploding all over the Philadelphia region. Occasionette opened its fifth brick-and-mortar location in the form of a pop-up shop, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. This can be found at Kennett Square’s worKS, which houses over 30 different creators around the region....
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
newstalkwsba.com

Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

