Hunterdon County imposes spending freeze to combat inflation

FLEMINGTON – Inflation is the Scrooge in this holiday season for Hunterdon County government.

The county commissioners on Tuesday decided to impose a spending freeze through the end of the year for all non-critical spending by county government.

County Commissioner Director John Lanza said the action was prompted by inflation, which was at an annual rate of 7.7% in October, and to ensure the county government stays under control.

The county's $100 million budget, adopted in May, maintained the same county tax rate for the fourth consecutive year. There was no debt in the budget for the eighth straight year.

County spending is near the same level it was in 2007, 15 years ago, even without adjusting for inflation.

The all-Republican Board of Commissioners has boasted of its fiscal management and frugality to stead the county tax rate portion of property tax bills.

The county tax rate is 31.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value. That does not include local municipal and school district tax rates.

Lanza said inflation is forcing the county to keep a closer eye on spending.

“As the county budget grapples with the inflationary costs that are affecting all businesses and families, the board is concerned that all departments remain within budgeted allocations," Lanza said. "Only those items of urgent and critical need will be considered for expenditure for the remainder of the calendar year and will require sign off by the county administrator.”

Janet Previte, the county's chief financial officer, recommended the freeze as a "best practice" to control the budget, Lanza said.

County Administrator Brad Myhre will scrutinize spending to "ensure that county operations continue to meet the requirements of state mandates and deliver critical services such as snow removal and public safety," Lanza said.

