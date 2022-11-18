ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harcum College Hosts Personalized Fall Open House on Nov. 19

The Admissions Department at Harcum College organizes a team costume every year. Harcum's President Jon Jay DeTemple as Ken joined eight career-ready major Barbies: (left to right) Early Childhood Education, Vet Nursing, Histotechnician, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Fashion Programs, Business Management and Women’s Soccer–all programs which guests to the Fall Open House on Sat., Nov. 19 can learn more about.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20

Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Penn State Brandywine Giving Tuesday Campaign Underway

Students and faculty traveling in Barcelona, Spain during Fall Break in 2016. Penn State Brandywine is starting its Giving Tuesday campaign ahead of Nov. 29, accepting donations for its Education Abroad and Brandywine Athletics programs. Visit the links below to learn more and show your support. Brandywine Education Abroad. Brandywine...
