Campus speech, pregnant arrest, long way home: Down in Alabama
The Alabama Supreme Court has reversed a circuit court’s dismissal of a free-speech lawsuit. A lawsuit argues that a woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant ... wasn’t pregnant. A rideshare that ended up in a faraway town. You know why it’s a big week in Alabama, but...
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
5 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you want to discover some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama Power chief Mark Crosswhite to retire in December
Alabama Power President, Chairman and CEO Mark Crosswhite intends to retire on Dec. 31, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A Form 8-K filing made by Alabama Power’s parent group The Southern Company, states that Crosswhite “notified Alabama Power of his intention to retire. The effective date of the retirement is expected to be December 31, 2022.”
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
8 tips for Alabama students working on college applications, from university admissions experts
With college application deadlines just around the corner, admissions officers say the holidays are a good time for high school seniors to knock some final tasks off their checklists. “This time of the year, students need to be particularly mindful of deadlines,” said Kathleen Stallings, director of undergraduate admissions at...
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
FBI Redstone: Why its mission is significant and its future fascinating
The building on Redstone Arsenal where Johnnie Sharp works still has that new-building smell. Take the elevator to the top floor, turn right and walk past the giant FBI seal on the wall and through the doors announcing the executive suite. That’s where you will find Sharp, the senior officer...
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
