Alabama State

CBS 42

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Power chief Mark Crosswhite to retire in December

Alabama Power President, Chairman and CEO Mark Crosswhite intends to retire on Dec. 31, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A Form 8-K filing made by Alabama Power’s parent group The Southern Company, states that Crosswhite “notified Alabama Power of his intention to retire. The effective date of the retirement is expected to be December 31, 2022.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply

Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVM

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
