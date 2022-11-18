Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Central Garden (CENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -233.33%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FTEK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
OKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Harte Hanks (HHS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
HHS - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 10, 2022, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with a surprise of 494.2% on average. Q3 Expected Drivers. Harte Hanks’ top...
Zacks.com
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ARDS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to loss of $1.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks
BP - Free Report) shares have gained 3.4% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The outperformance can be attributed to its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and an increase in share buybacks. BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.59 per American Depositary Share on a...
Zacks.com
Here's Why America Movil (AMX) Stock is a Solid Bet Now
AMX - Free Report) investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme...
Zacks.com
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PYCR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ADSK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22. The company anticipates revenues between $1.275 billion and $1.290 billion for the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Jacobs (J) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Shares Rise
J - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year. Shares of this construction and technical services company gained 5.9% following the earnings release on Nov 21, 2022. In connection with the...
Zacks.com
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Dips
SDC - Free Report) reported a loss of 18 cents in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. Revenues. Revenues in the third quarter totaled $106.8 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%....
Zacks.com
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Equinix Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EQIX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EQIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Equinix's main business drivers. Incorporated on Jun...
Zacks.com
DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat
DCP Midstream, LP (. DCP - Free Report) stock jumped 1.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 02, thanks to increased NGL pipeline throughput. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per unit.
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Cummins (CMI) in Q3 Earnings?
CMI - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 03, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $4.87 and $6.96 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for CMI’s earnings...
Zacks.com
Nicolet (NCBS) Agrees to Acquire Charter for $158 Million
Continuing with its growth efforts, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has entered an agreement to acquire Charter Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Charter Bank. Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in third-quarter 2022. Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Charter has offices in...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock in Your Portfolio
MMSI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and the lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
DE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $7.09 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting growth of 72% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $13.5 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Comments / 0