kdal610.com
Additional Security Measures At Bentleyville
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – After a video surveillance system was added in 2021, much of the theft and vandalism issues at Bentleyville came to an end. This year, Downtown Computer has installed additional security measures at the Bayfront location. A system of remotely accessed cameras now covers the 4...
northernnewsnow.com
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
FOX 21 Online
Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
FOX 21 Online
Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
redlakenationnews.com
Madeline Rae Strong
Madeline Rae Strong, infant daughter of Shayna Clark and Clayton Strong, Jr. was born and passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Duluth, MN. She will be lovingly remembered by her parents: Shayna Clark of Duluth and Clayton Strong, Jr. of Redby, MN; sisters: Khianna Clark-Strong and Lylah Strong of Duluth; brothers: Clayton Strong III of Redby and Jerell Strong of Duluth; maternal grandmother, Ardella Ravensborg of Redby; paternal grandfather, Clayton Strong, Sr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A brother, father, son and uncle
“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
kdal610.com
Game 14: UMD at Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a weird, wild, crazy UMD win on Friday, the Bulldogs will try for their first NCHC sweep of the season here against a Western Michigan team that will surely be ready to go. Before last Saturday’s game with Omaha, UMD coach Scott Sandelin talked about...
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
