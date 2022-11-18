ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Trip to title on the line: Live updates from the district football playoffs

By Lyzz Stallings, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
And then there was one.

Central York is the lone YAIAA football team still playing. And the stakes are high Friday with a trip to the district championship on the line.

The Panthers host the reigning 6A champion Harrisburg Cougars. Who will emerge from the cold night with a trip to the title game?

Northern York is also still playing. The No. 11 Polar Bears go on the road to face second-seeded Exeter Township in Class 4A.

The GameTimePA reporting team will be on the sidelines for live updates, analysis, photos and video. Follow along as reporter Matt Allibone and photographer Dan Rainville bring you live updates from Central York.

Final YAIAA team standing:How can Central York top Harrisburg in the semifinals?

Friday's District 3 semifinals

Class 6A

No. 3 Harrisburg at No. 2 Central York, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Manheim Township at No. 1 Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 12 Cocalico at No. 1 Solanco, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Northern York at No. 2 Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 4 Twin Valley at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 2 Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

