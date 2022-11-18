Skin cycling. Jello skin. Learn the TikTok lingo to keep your face smooth, hydrated

OK, saying “cool” and “hip” is anachronistic because teens and 20-somethings say “fire” to mean “awesome, terrific or cool.” What was “groovy or rad” to us is “fire” to them. What is lame to us is “taking an L” to them (L as in lose or loser).

So don’t take an L at holiday parties around the younger generation — stay current on your skincare lingo. Here are some terms you can show off with.

Skin cycling

A popular TikTok skincare trend, skin cycling refers to giving your skin a break from certain treatment ingredients a few nights a week. For example, you might cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize on night one of your “skin cycle,” then cleanse, moisturize and apply a retinoid on night two. On nights three and four, you would only cleanse and moisturize, giving your skin a break from exfoliants and retinoids.

Many skin types benefit from using retinoids only a few nights per week, as these ingredients can cause dryness and flaking. Resistant skin types will tolerate more frequent use of retinoids and exfoliating ingredients than sensitive skin types, so always customize your skincare regimen.

Jello skin

Also popularized on TikTok, “jello skin” refers to skin that is elastic, hydrated and firm — similar to the texture and consistency of Jell-O. The hallmarks of jello skin are also the hallmarks of healthy skin. So it makes sense that the way to get jello skin is to use a consistent skincare regimen that is a match for your skin type to ensure your skin is hydrated, exfoliated and able to self-rejuvenate.

As we age, we can promote this “jello skin” look with skin treatments such as peels and facials, injectables, microneedling and other collagen-stimulating treatments.

Glass skin

This Korean beauty, or K-beauty, trend has remained popular for more than half a decade. “Glass skin” refers to a smooth, poreless, almost translucent complexion that looks like glass. Getting glass skin involves the same steps as getting jello skin: using a consistent skincare regimen that is right for your skin type and incorporating at-home or in-office treatments to keep your skin exfoliated and hydrated.

Essence

Skincare essences are essentially toners that are misted onto the skin. These products are typically water-based and contain various active ingredients such as salicylic acid, alpha hydroxy acids, colloidal silver, vitamin C or anti-inflammatories. Toners and essences should be applied after cleansing your skin.

Skin slugging

“Slugging” is another TikTok beauty trend with K-beauty origins. This practice involves slathering your skin with an occlusive moisturizer such as Zerafite Barrier Repair Cream as the last step in your evening skincare routine. The idea is that an occlusive moisturizer acts as a physical barrier to keep dirt and bacteria out of your skin while also keeping moisture sealed inside overnight.

Like many other skincare trends, slugging is not always recommended for every skin type. People with oily or acne-prone skin may not tolerate slugging well, as heavy occlusives can trap dirt and oil inside pores, causing pimples.

Bottom line

Most of these trending skincare practices are nothing new. But now that you are equipped with the latest skincare lingo, the younger generation will think you are “fire” at holiday events!

Dr. Leslie Baumann Miami

To stay in the know about the latest skincare research and ingredients, follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube or @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.