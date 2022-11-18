Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Holiday Cheer Crawl Passports now available from the Kenosha Chamber
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is once again selling...
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
Waukesha business prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade
It's the first time the local business will participate in the parade instead of just being spectators.
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Changes to Parade magazine
Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Kenosha News. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Kenosha...
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Pilot Project opens after buying former Milwaukee Brewing Company space
Pilot Project has opened its doors to the public just two months after buying the former Milwaukee Brewing Company's Brewery District facility.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Are more Airbnbs good or bad for Milwaukee neighborhoods?
Currently, more than 1,000 homes in the Milwaukee area are available for short-term stays on the Airbnb website.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New bus stop islands on Milwaukee Avenue on Near Northwest Side – Streetsblog Chicago
This post is largely adapted from commentary by Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance from early November, with his permission. The infrastructure has likely been completed since then. As part of the Chicago Department of Transportation’s current project to add concrete protection to all of the city’s “protected” bike lanes (many...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha
Hurry to see this modern 5 bedroom Colonial in Peterson’s Golden Meadows. Open concept first floor with large windows provide plenty of natural light, nice sized living room, dinning room, laundry, den, kitchen with walk-in pantry, and hardwood floors. Upstairs you’ll find 4 bedrooms all with nice sized closets and a large master bedroom with private full bath. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large patio, outdoor fire place, and a power awning will provide shade on hot sunny days. The basement is mostly finished with a bedroom/den, large rec-room, radon mitigation system, escape window and plenty of room for storage. The attached 2.5 car garage is oversized, heated, and will fit a full size suburban. Located close to shopping, parks, and is minutes from I-94.
