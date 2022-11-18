ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kenosha.com

Holiday Cheer Crawl Passports now available from the Kenosha Chamber

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is once again selling...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee

In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Kenosha News. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New bus stop islands on Milwaukee Avenue on Near Northwest Side – Streetsblog Chicago

This post is largely adapted from commentary by Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance from early November, with his permission. The infrastructure has likely been completed since then. As part of the Chicago Department of Transportation’s current project to add concrete protection to all of the city’s “protected” bike lanes (many...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's

MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising

The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022

West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
WEST BEND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha

Hurry to see this modern 5 bedroom Colonial in Peterson’s Golden Meadows. Open concept first floor with large windows provide plenty of natural light, nice sized living room, dinning room, laundry, den, kitchen with walk-in pantry, and hardwood floors. Upstairs you’ll find 4 bedrooms all with nice sized closets and a large master bedroom with private full bath. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large patio, outdoor fire place, and a power awning will provide shade on hot sunny days. The basement is mostly finished with a bedroom/den, large rec-room, radon mitigation system, escape window and plenty of room for storage. The attached 2.5 car garage is oversized, heated, and will fit a full size suburban. Located close to shopping, parks, and is minutes from I-94.
KENOSHA, WI

