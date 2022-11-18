Read full article on original website
Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court
A man from Passaic County, admitted illegally possessing fentanyl for distribution and possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. 59-year-old Jessie Mayfield of Paterson, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mayfield possessed fentanyl that was packaged for distribution on Aug. 24, 2021. The post Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrests cap 4-week probe into heroin distribution in rural Warren County, prosecutor says
Investigators in Warren County charged two New Jersey residents with drug crimes following a four-week probe into the suspected distribution of heroin in rural Allamuchy Township. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer this past week announced the arrests of Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, and Bianca Degregorio, 27, of Elmwood, in...
Errors give new trial to man convicted of shooting at crowd on N.J. street
A Paterson man convicted of five counts of attempted murder for a July 2017 shooting that wounded a man will get a new trial due to police testimony at his trial that an appeals court found Thursday were prejudicial. A Passaic County jury in 2018 convicted Luis Rivera of 17...
Man accused of assaulting woman, boy
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other Offenses
Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey was found guilty of a number of offenses.Morristown Minute. Morristown man found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and more.
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participates in Table of Hope’s Thanksgiving giveaway
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Several members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Friday joined Table of Hope to distribute frozen turkeys and food boxes at the County College of Morris in Randolph Township. The giveaway serves the Morris County community for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. In...
Two Somerset County attorneys indicted for visa fraud
MONTGOMERY TONWSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two Somerset County attorneys were indicted Friday for making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township were indicted for conspiring to prepare...
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure
The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Ulster County's Sheriff's Office: Car crashes into Wallkill Schools administration building
According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.
Ellenville felon sentenced to federal pen for drug trafficking, gun possession
ALBANY – A 42-year-old Ellenville man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in federal prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County. Antonio Naveo also pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. As part...
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Passaic County expungement clinic helps people with criminal records get fresh start
Attorneys volunteered their time to meet with those looking to move past previous convictions.
Morris County Prosecutor gives keynote address at 200 Club of Morris County annual meeting
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll was the guest keynote speaker for this year’s 200 Club of Morris County annual meeting, which was held at Birchwood Manor on Nov. 14, taking the opportunity to discuss the role the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office plays in the criminal justice system and how operations have evolved post-COVID-19. Prosecutor Carroll explained the MCPO’s scope of services includes conducting investigations, prosecuting criminal cases, supporting police departments and state police in their operational functions. The office handles such cases as animal cruelty to major crimes/homicides, domestic violence, illegal drugs, vehicle thefts, sex crimes and child endangerments, financial crimes, and internal affairs for the county and local law enforcement. As of last week, the MCPO has been re-accredited by the New Jersey Association of Police Chiefs.
Man charged in Chiller Theatre Expo stabbing was delusional, his lawyer says
The man charged with stabbing an off-duty police officer at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Morris County last month was delusional and thought the event was a front for sex trafficking, his attorney said Friday. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Connecticut, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and weapons offenses....
Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
