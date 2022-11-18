MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll was the guest keynote speaker for this year’s 200 Club of Morris County annual meeting, which was held at Birchwood Manor on Nov. 14, taking the opportunity to discuss the role the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office plays in the criminal justice system and how operations have evolved post-COVID-19. Prosecutor Carroll explained the MCPO’s scope of services includes conducting investigations, prosecuting criminal cases, supporting police departments and state police in their operational functions. The office handles such cases as animal cruelty to major crimes/homicides, domestic violence, illegal drugs, vehicle thefts, sex crimes and child endangerments, financial crimes, and internal affairs for the county and local law enforcement. As of last week, the MCPO has been re-accredited by the New Jersey Association of Police Chiefs.

