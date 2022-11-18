ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court

A man from Passaic County, admitted illegally possessing fentanyl for distribution and possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. 59-year-old Jessie Mayfield of Paterson, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mayfield possessed fentanyl that was packaged for distribution on Aug. 24, 2021. The post Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man accused of assaulting woman, boy

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
Two Somerset County attorneys indicted for visa fraud

MONTGOMERY TONWSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two Somerset County attorneys were indicted Friday for making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township were indicted for conspiring to prepare...
N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme

Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Morris County Prosecutor gives keynote address at 200 Club of Morris County annual meeting

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll was the guest keynote speaker for this year’s 200 Club of Morris County annual meeting, which was held at Birchwood Manor on Nov. 14, taking the opportunity to discuss the role the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office plays in the criminal justice system and how operations have evolved post-COVID-19. Prosecutor Carroll explained the MCPO’s scope of services includes conducting investigations, prosecuting criminal cases, supporting police departments and state police in their operational functions. The office handles such cases as animal cruelty to major crimes/homicides, domestic violence, illegal drugs, vehicle thefts, sex crimes and child endangerments, financial crimes, and internal affairs for the county and local law enforcement. As of last week, the MCPO has been re-accredited by the New Jersey Association of Police Chiefs.
Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
