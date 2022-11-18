ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The Far Right Is Already Attacking the Club Q Hero

Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter inside LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, is currently receiving a torrent of hate and harassment from far-right extremists. The far-right has is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy