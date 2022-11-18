Read full article on original website
The Far Right Is Already Attacking the Club Q Hero
Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter inside LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, is currently receiving a torrent of hate and harassment from far-right extremists. The far-right has is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club...
Kanye West was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago with a white nationalist live-streamer who marched in Charlottesville: report
Fuentes is a prominent white nationalist pundit and is known for organizing an alt-right group called the "Groyper Army."
