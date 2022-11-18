ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Helping ex-inmates re-enter society in Charlotte

A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC

