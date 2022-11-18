ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar

 4 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar.

Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hundreds of soccer fans in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets on Tuesday, as problems with FIFA’s mobile application stoked confusion and frustration at the tournament for a second day in a row. A line of distressed fans snaked outside the...
FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday, according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe.
Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc’s sanctions. The deal between Bulgaria and Russian-owned Lukoil will give an additional 350 million-euro (dollar) boost to Bulgaria’s budget, according to estimates by the government in Sofia. “We achieved something very important: from January 1, 2023, Lukoil will transfer all production, revenues and taxes to be paid in Bulgaria, and not, as it was before, in the Netherlands or Switzerland,” Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Hristo Alexiev said after talks with managers of the Russian oil company. The deal also benefits Lukoil, allowing its Bulgarian facility to partially avoid an upcoming EU embargo on most Russian oil products.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.
Corpay Cross-Border Announced as World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Official Global FX Payments Provider

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Corpay 1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (“WBSC”) to become WBSC’s official Global FX (foreign currency exchange) Payments Provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005020/en/ Through this collaboration, the WBSC, their members located around the globe, along with the broader WBSC ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.
Canada meets Belgium in 1st World Cup match since 1986

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Many Canadian soccer fans have been waiting for this moment their entire lives. Long an afterthought behind hockey in their home country, Canada’s soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and it opens Wednesday against a daunting opponent: Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist and second in the FIFA rankings.
The Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and CarbonAi Sign MOU to Develop Rural Solar Energy Projects

CALGARY, Alberta & ABUJA, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- CarbonAi Inc. (CarbonAi) is proud to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to identify and develop small-scale solar energy projects in that country. The projects will be funded by proceeds from carbon credits that are generated through CarbonAi-financed and developed flare gas capture projects in Nigeria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005092/en/ Under the MOU, the parties will explore opportunities to finance and develop solar energy projects in unserved or underserved communities near CarbonAi’s flare gas capture projects in Nigeria. The REA will apply its knowledge of Nigeria’s rural electrification requirements and programs to identify appropriate project opportunities and liaise with local communities.
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport, told...
Mainstay Medical Announces Publication of Post-Market Clinical Trial Data from Ongoing ReActiv8®-C Study in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of data from a single center, real-world study with one-year clinical follow-up of patients selected from the ReActiv8®-C study. Patients implanted with ReActiv8 at Klinikum Itzehoe were consecutively included into this cohort if they presented with back pain ≥6 and no prior lumbar surgery. The one-year results, published in World Neurosurgery, showed that a majority of the 44 patients followed up with demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain (NRS), disability (ODI) and quality of life (EQ-5D-5L). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
World Cup teams won't wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said the players would be shown yellow cards. The decision came three days after beer sales at stadiums was suddenly banned under pressure from the Qatari government and two days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary tirade defending the host nation’s human rights record. “As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said in a joint statement. The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark had also pledged to wear the armbands in the coming days.
European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar. It didn’t work. FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back...
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for...
