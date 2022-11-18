ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steven Spielberg to Be Honored by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg will be honored by the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival with an homage and the fest’s honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. Spielberg’s latest film, “The Fablemans,” his semi-autobiographical look at growing up as a film-obsessed teenager in Arizona and Northern California, will also screen at the festival which runs Feb. 16-26, 2023. Universal Pictures Germany will release the film in German theaters in March.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’

Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for...

