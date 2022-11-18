ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Flu cases in SC spike over 100 times higher than last year. See where it has spread the most

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 3 days ago

South Carolina has about 148 times more flu cases than this time last year, state data shows.

Flu season began earlier than usual this year and cases have risen fast ever since. But there are ways to identify and test for flu symptoms early so you can fight it and hopefully get back on your feet more quickly.

There were 4,739 flu cases reported in the state for the week of Nov. 6, the latest data from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control shows. In total there have been 23,343 cases since the flu season began — approximately 148 times more than the 157 total cases reported over the same period last year.

The latest data also indicates that 10.9% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness, which was above the state’s 3.6% baseline. This time last year, 1.8% of visits were for flu-like illness.

There were 310 flu-associated hospitalizations reported by 46 hospitals, the latest data shows. There have been 1,003 such hospitalizations reported so far this flu season.

To date this season, there have been 11 flu-associated deaths reported in the state. Of those, four were in the Midlands, five were in the Low Country, one was in the Upstate and one was in Pee Dee.

Here are all the counties that reported flu activity above the state baseline for the week of Nov. 6.

  1. Oconee
  2. Pickens
  3. Greenville
  4. Spartanburg
  5. Anderson
  6. York
  7. Laurens
  8. Newberry
  9. Edgefield
  10. Lexington
  11. Richland
  12. Kershaw
  13. Sumter
  14. Orangeburg
  15. Colleton
  16. Charleston
  17. Jasper
  18. Chesterfield
  19. Darlington
  20. Florence
  21. Dillon
  22. Horry

Flu symptoms

If you have a fever, cough, runny nose, body aches, sore throat and chills or fatigue, then chances are you have the flu, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention . Some people with the flu might have respiratory symptoms without a fever.

Other viruses can cause respiratory illnesses similar to the flu. That makes it impossible to tell for sure if you have the flu based on symptoms alone, the CDC states.

Differences between flu and COVID-19

The flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses, but caused by different viruses. Since both viruses cause similar symptoms, definitively telling the difference between the two requires testing, the CDC states. Some PCR tests can differentiate between flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Flu tests available

According to the CDC, there are several tests available to detect flu viruses. The typical tests are called rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs), which can provide results in 10 to 15 minutes. However, they might not be as accurate as some other flu tests.

Other flu tests called rapid molecular assays produce results in 15 to 20 minutes and are more accurate than RIDTs.

There are also more accurate flu tests available that must be performed by hospitals or public health laboratories. All of these tests require a health care provider to do them and results could take one to several hours, the CDC says.

The flu shot

DHEC and the CDC recommend that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination to prevent flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions, DHEC says.

For details on where to get flu shots in South Carolina, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
wbtw.com

Temperatures stay above freezing tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to increase into the overnight hours, and luckily it is not going to be as cold. Nonetheless, temperatures will still be running 4-7 degrees below average, but at least there will not be a freeze tonight. The beaches will bottom...
FOX Carolina

Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
GEORGIA STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
483
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy