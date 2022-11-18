ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

NY's redistricting commission leader departs, calling process a 'spectacular failure'

By Eduardo Cuevas, New York State Team
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

Note: This story was updated to reflect the history of the Westchester Board of Legislators. It is the latest iteration of a centuries-old governing body in Westchester County.

The chair of New York’s embattled redistricting commission is stepping down to run for county office, calling the state’s process to draw legislative maps a “spectacular failure.”

On Tuesday, David Imamura, an Irvington Democrat, resigned as chair of the Independent Redistricting Commission as he announced his run for Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky’s seat after she won the 92nd Assembly District. After she vacates the office on Jan. 1, this triggers a special election, likely in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qczyo_0jFTb8Lm00

Appointed by state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, Imamura has been outspoken in the flawed process that resulted in the bipartisan, 10-member commission failing to submit maps for Congress and the state Senate. It's now under court order to draw state Assembly District lines.

“The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission was a spectacular failure,” Imamura told the USA TODAY Network New York. “We were unable to reach an agreement, which was the charge that the voters gave us.”

Midterms 2022 The 2020 Census showed NY is more diverse. Congressional representation might not be.

Highest court New York's Chief Judge, Janet DiFiore, is stepping down

Redistricting commission doomed to fail?

In an Oct. 24 American Bar Association article , Imamura, an election law attorney, outlined three issues while serving as chair of the commission: the even partisan split of the commission between Democrats and Republicans, the lack of independence the commission had from the Legislature, and the focus on political appointees.

New York isn’t alone in the pitfalls, he wrote, adding Virginia also failed to pass any district lines at all. Independent commissions for Utah and Maryland, meanwhile, were overridden by their legislatures.

Republicans on the commission, meanwhile, didn’t provide a quorum that would allow the redistricting body to vote on new maps, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jgRC_0jFTb8Lm00

However, he added, New York’s failures date back to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Senate Republicans at the time creating the commission in 2014 that voters then approved. The commission's procedures required near unanimity on any decision, rendering action on the evenly split board futile, he wrote in a City & State NY op-ed in May.

After the commission couldn't pass its maps, the Democratic-controlled Legislature drew its own this spring . A Steuben County judge said the maps were "void and not usable" due to partisan gerrymandering, and the case went to the Court of Appeals, which ultimately struck down the congressional and Senate maps. A court-appointed special master redrew the congressional and Senate district lines that are now in use.

What's next Mondaire Jones leaving office: What congressman blames for departure, what comes next

How could the redistricting process be improved?

Imamura saw a few bright spots in the overall map-drawing process. He pointed to final maps that did establish a plurality Asian state Senate district in South Brooklyn. A previously gerrymandered Senate district in Suffolk County that once split Latino communities into separate districts was now unified.

"On the partisan stuff, I think we failed," he said. "On the actual representation of communities-element of the commission, we succeeded."

Imamura said he’d prefer the state take on a more nonpartisan redistricting process, such as in California, which includes a lottery system to appoint commissioners, instead of political appointments.

On Wednesday, Stewart-Cousins nominated Westchester County Deputy Executive Ken Jenkins, a Democrat, for Imamura’s role, and thanked Imamura for his "clear-eyed leadership" as chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6khp_0jFTb8Lm00

What happens now?

By Dec. 2, the Independent Redistricting Commission must submit new Assembly maps to a Manhattan Supreme Court judge. The commission would then have public hearings that would ultimately result in a final Assembly map by April.

Imamura said he’s confident the commission can come to a consensus on a map, with smaller districts that are mostly agreed upon.

A day before the deadline, Jenkins said the commission has to vote on his appointment as chair. He planned to draw on his experience as a former county legislator and an NAACP leader in Yonkers to steer the bipartisan commission.

“We’re going to work really hard to come to the consensus that this law requires,” Jenkins said. “It makes everyone work hard to come to consensus. I’ve got a little skill doing that.”

Imamura will now look to a special election in Westchester. If elected, he’d be the first Asian American on the county's Board of Legislators.

Eduardo Cuevas covers race and justice for the USA TODAY Network of New York. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@gannett.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas .

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY's redistricting commission leader departs, calling process a 'spectacular failure'

