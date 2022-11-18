Read full article on original website
World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ......
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Seventy years ago, Saad Ismail Al Jassim used to free dive 40 feet (13 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, holding his breath to comb the seabed for oysters in the hope of finding a cluster of pearls. Today, an 1,100-foot (335-meter)...
