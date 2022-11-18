Name: Nicolas 'Nico' Galeano

School: Scarsdale

Sport: Boys soccer

Class: Senior

Athletics: Galeano scored the first goal in the Class AA state championship game on Nov. 13. He helped lead the Raiders cap an undefeated season . ... Galeano's team finished the season ranked No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the state. ... The team captain garnered all-league, all-state and all-region honors. He's under consideration for All-American. ... Galeano plays soccer year-round for White Plains Academy.

Extracurriculars: Galeano serves as the school's Spanish Club president. ... He's the co-founder and president of the Pa'lante Project, a non-profit organization with his brother. ... He had an internship with Cookies United. ... He worked with the US Soccer Federation as a referee. ... Galeano volunteered his time at the NYPFC Summer Camps, Soccer Junior Camps and the Don Bosco Soup Kitchen.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Scarsdale's Nicolas Galeano