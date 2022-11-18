Homes for the holidays: Tour one of these festively decorated mansions

If you’re looking for a slower-paced way to enjoy the holidays, consider taking a tour of a historic Hudson Valley property this season. These house tours offer festive, period decorations and a look back in time at the lives of those who lived in these mansions during a different era.

Many sites also offer gift shops selling local products and items and related activities such as holiday teas, wreath making classes and more.

Here are some to consider:

A Gilded Age Christmas at Staatsburgh, Nov. 25-Dec. 31

Staatsburgh was the country home of Ogden Mills and his wife, Ruth Livingston Mills. Mills' family made its fortune by investing in banks, railroads and mines. The couple's Beaux-Arts mansion of 65 rooms and 14 bathrooms was lavishly decorated, mostly in the styles of 17th and 18th-century France. Nearly 90% of its art and furnishings are original to the home.

Today, guests can enjoy the historic site’s mansion and its gorgeous interiors decorated for the holidays. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Closed Dec. 24, 25, then open daily Dec. 27-31. Tickets are $8 adults; $6 seniors and students; children 12 and under are free. Advance ticket purchase is not required, but reservations are necessary. To reserve a spot, go to parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/staatsburgh

Mesier Homestead, Dec. 6, 13, 17, 20

During these open house events, guests can see the beautifully decorated downstairs rooms of the 1741 Mesier Homestead in Fishkill, complete with candlelight, greenery, ribbons and bows. Self-guided. A docent will be available to welcome guests and answer any questions. There is free admission, but a reservation is necessary. There’s a great gift shop stocked with local items. RSVP at wappingershistoricalsociety.org/events . 2 Spring St., Wappingers Falls.

Victorian Christmas at the Octagon House, now-Dec. 30

Irvington’s restored 1872 historic Octagon House house will be filled with elaborate holiday décor featuring wreaths, garlands, and the sparkle of ornaments on a grand Christmas tree inside the salon. The tour will run approximately 1 hour and is best suited for guests ages 7 and up. Parking is free but very limited; guests are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the tour. Tours at 10, 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $29 at fareharbor.com . The Armour-Stiner Octagon House is located at 45 W. Clinton Ave., Irvington. For more info go to armourstiner.com

Holiday Decor at Lyndhurst, Nov. 28-Dec. 30

The Gothic Revival mansion is dressed up in period finery for tours, which include dozens of decorated Christmas trees within the rooms of the house; during this season only, curators bring out rarely seen items that belonged to Lyndhurst’s former owners. The Gothic Revival Mansion and its landscaped grounds were the home of financier Jay Gould. Gould's daughter, Anna Gould, donated the property to the National Historic Trust in 1961. The one-hour tour visits the main two floors of the mansion. Tours are offered every hour from 9:30 am to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Tickets are $16-$24 and must be purchased in advance. Go to lyndhurst.org for more holiday events, COVID protocols and to purchase tickets. 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown.

Boscobel: Nov. 19-Dec. 17

The house and grounds of this 19th century mansion, built between 1804 and 1808 for Elizabeth and States Dyckman, are decorated for 19th-century holidays, with guides highlighting holiday traditions from centuries past. Guided tours are offered at 10, 10:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 and 2 p.m. Admission is $24 adults, $21 seniors, $13 for children ages 4-18, under 4 are free. But there’s lots more going on at Boscobel, from holiday teas to candlight tours and more. For more information and tickets, go to boscobel.org/events/holiday-house-tours. 1601 Route 9D, Garrison.

Glenview Mansion, Yonkers: Nov. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27

Glenview is an 1877 home on the National Register of Historic Places, designed by architect Charles W. Clinton for stockbroker John Bond Trevor. His 37-room Yonkers mansion, now part of the Hudson River Museum. Explore the six fully restored period rooms on a 45-minute guided tour and see the fine woodwork, furnishings, artwork, and magnificent architectural features that rank it as one of the most important early Gilded Age residences open to the public. Don’t miss the chance to see Yonkers’ favorite 24-room dollhouse, Nybelwyck Hall , bedecked with seasonal miniatures.1 p.m . On Nov. 25, there will be a second tour offered at 3 p.m. Tickets are $16 adults, $12 seniors, students, veterans. Purchase tickets and more info, at hrm.org . 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers.

Victorian Holiday at Harmony Hall

You can see classic Victorian house decor at the 1848 Jacob Sloat mansion, enjoy hot mulled cider and sweet treats. There's the Ye Olde Holiday Craft Shoppe featuring unique handmade gifts, a bake sale, children's crafts, live music, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dec 4. 1-5 p.m. $5; children under 17 Free. 15 Liberty Rock Road, Sloatsburg, fohh.org .

Locust Grove: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, then daily from Dec. 26-31

Holiday-themed tour of the historic Italianate mansion, designed in 1850 for artist and inventor Samuel F. B. Morse, include 20 festively decorated trees. Tours last about an hour and are $15 per person. No reservations or tickets sold in advance; just come to the visitor's center. Locust Grove also has child-friendly tours and scavenger hunts on Dec. 4, 11, 18. For more info, go to lgny.org . 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie.

Wilderstein Historic Site, Nov. 25-Dec. 18

Enjoy touches of festive yuletide decor throughout the mansion, and be among the first to experience Wilderstein’s second floor which is now open for tours. Wilderstein is open for holiday tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Thanksgiving weekend through Dec. 18. Tours are offered at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Advance registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome if space is available. Tickets $16. For tickets more info, go to wilderstein.org/calendar , or call 845-876-4818. 330 Morton Road, Rhinebeck.

