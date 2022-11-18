Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
Warming trend begins; few showers by Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warming trend begins today as temperatures finally near 60 degrees, we will have sunshine with a few passing high clouds during the afternoon. A quick hitting system located in the gulf will usher in more clouds and a chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles on Tuesday. It will not be a lot but if you do have any outside activities or errands you may notice them.
WTVM
Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
WTVM
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An indoor adventure park is holding its soft opening on Monday, November 21. Urban Air Adventure Park is open Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and is located at 1627 Bradley Park Drive Suite 1.
WTVM
‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens. The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd. “For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas...
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
wrbl.com
Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m.
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
thecitymenus.com
Central High School’s Izzy Ripatti to Play at Columbus State
Central High School senior Izzy Ripatti signed to play softball with Columbus State University. Izzy plans to study biology and become a physical therapist. Teammates and coaches were on hand for today’s signing ceremony along with family and friends.
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
Fresh turkeys in higher demand due to inflation of frozen turkeys; Local farm gears up for thanksgiving
Ellerslie, Ga. (WRBL) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away and one local farm is getting ready to process nearly 300 turkeys, that’ll go out fresh, not frozen. Turntime Farms says they’re expecting more customers this year as store bought frozen turkeys continue to drastically rise in price. With over 300 acres of farmland, […]
WJCL
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
