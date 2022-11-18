ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrbl.com

Warming trend begins; few showers by Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warming trend begins today as temperatures finally near 60 degrees, we will have sunshine with a few passing high clouds during the afternoon. A quick hitting system located in the gulf will usher in more clouds and a chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles on Tuesday. It will not be a lot but if you do have any outside activities or errands you may notice them.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An indoor adventure park is holding its soft opening on Monday, November 21. Urban Air Adventure Park is open Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and is located at 1627 Bradley Park Drive Suite 1.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens. The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd. “For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
thecitymenus.com

Central High School’s Izzy Ripatti to Play at Columbus State

Central High School senior Izzy Ripatti signed to play softball with Columbus State University. Izzy plans to study biology and become a physical therapist. Teammates and coaches were on hand for today’s signing ceremony along with family and friends.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA

