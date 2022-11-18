ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

These Truth Social Fans Don’t Want Trump Back on Twitter

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is back on Twitter. But he still shouldn’t tweet, say some fans on Truth Social, the Twitter knockoff Trump founded after getting banned from the bird site in January 2021.Trump’s account was reinstated on Twitter on Saturday after the site’s new owner, Elon Musk, conducted a Twitter poll in which 51.8 percent of respondents voted in favor of restoring the ex-president. Trump’s page had been indefinitely suspended for “risk of further incitement of violence” after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. During his suspension, Trump launched Truth Social, a Twitter-looking platform that has become the exclusive...
TheDailyBeast

This Bot Is the Most Dangerous Thing Meta’s Made Yet

Though the deliciously entertaining chaos at Twitter and the collapse of FTX were the main tech industry stories of last week, they were far from the only disasters to unfold. On Nov. 15, Meta launched a demo of an AI dubbed Galactica. Ashley Gabriel, the AI communications manager for Meta, told The Daily Beast that the model was trained “on 106 billion tokens of open-access scientific text and data. This includes papers, textbooks, scientific websites, encyclopedias, reference material, knowledge bases, and more.”Think of it as a kind of academic search engine on steroids. With a simple prompt, Galactica “can summarize...
DogTime

Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities

They say birds of a feather flock together, but in the case of one abandoned magpie in Australia, that simply isn’t true. In fact, the bird’s best friend is a dog – and their unlikely friendship has spawned internet fame for them both. Meet Cute The pals’ names are Molly (the magpie) and Peggy (a […] The post Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities appeared first on DogTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy