Related
OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss
Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis
Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis. Dr. Mathis was...
OBITUARY: Frank A. Hayes
Frank A. Hayes, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and alumni of Rockvale High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust. Frank served in the United States Army in the 8th Infantry 28th Regiment. While serving in France, was wounded during combat on the Crozon Pennensula,.for which he received a Purple Heart.
OBITUARY: Brenda Duncan Jordan
Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.
OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Lloyd Wilson
Leslie “Les” Lloyd Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was a native of Portsmith OH and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson and Catherine Cooper Wilson, children, Michael Ray Wilson, and Becky Sue Rollins.
OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson
Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old. She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.
OBITUARY: Horace Eugene Wilson
Horace Eugene Wilson, age 57, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was a retired over the road truck driver. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Noah Fred Wilson; brothers, Timothy Fred and David Earl Wilson. He is survived by...
OBITUARY: Judith Ann ‘Suzy’ Brown
Judith Ann ”Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, she was 67 years old. She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983.
Photo of the Week: November 21, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities....
4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa
Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas
Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah at the Schermerhorn
Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/messiah.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022. 1Christmas 4 Kids Concert. Monday, November 21, 7...
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Smith Selected as Exchange Club Officer of the Year
Deputy Nathan Smith was honored Wednesday as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club. Club President Melissa Wright presented the award during the Exchange Club meeting. Smith earned the award for saving the life of a gunshot wound victim Aug. 14 at...
Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son
Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro
Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to...
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne
Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
I.T. Systems Coordinator Ronald Head Recognized With STARS Award for Saving Co-Worker’s Life
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett recognized Information Technology Systems Coordinator Ronald Head before the Nov. 17 regular City Council meeting. Head was honored for quickly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow employee who was choking. Head’s training and response on October 20, 2022, is a reminder...
