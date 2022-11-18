How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream
Following their 21-20 loss to Boston College last week, NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) looks to bounce back on the road against Louisville.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Wolfpack fell eight spots to #24 in the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.
The Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) had their four-game win streak snapped last week during a 31-16 loss to No. 9 Clemson .
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.
How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream, plus game time
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
Online live stream direct link: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio: The Varsity Network
Read more NC State football news:
More: BOWL GAME FUTURE What bowl game will NC State football make? Here are best projections
More: ANGRY DAVE NC State football's Dave Doeren still angry about pass interference penalty against Boston College
More: CHOPPING BLOCK Is Tim Beck on chopping block and the future at QB for NC State football are answered
Dave Doeren is the NC State football head coach. Scott Satterfield is the Louisville head coach.
Robert Franklin is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @therobfranklin .
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream
Comments / 0