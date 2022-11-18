ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream

By Robert Franklin, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Following their 21-20 loss to Boston College last week, NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) looks to bounce back on the road against Louisville.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Wolfpack fell eight spots to #24 in the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.

The Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) had their four-game win streak snapped last week during a 31-16 loss to No. 9 Clemson .

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream, plus game time

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: Regional Sports Network

Online live stream direct link: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio: The Varsity Network

Dave Doeren is the NC State football head coach. Scott Satterfield is the Louisville head coach.

Robert Franklin is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @therobfranklin .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NC State football vs. Louisville on TV, live stream

