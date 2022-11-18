Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar

Read full article on original website
All 7 European nations abandon plan to wear anti-discrimination armband at World Cup after FIFA threatens yellow cards
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — All 7 European nations abandon plan to wear anti-discrimination armband at World Cup after FIFA threatens yellow cards. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and rally past Lionel Messi and Argentina for an upset in a Group C World Cup opener Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.
FIFA blocks ‘Love’ detail on Belgium’s World Cup jersey
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival. Multi-color detail on the white shirt was described as a “symbol for mutual values...
Lionel Messi Humbled by Saudi Arabia in Major World Cup Shock
Argentina’s international soccer team lost their opening game of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament’s history. Bookmakers had Argentina as one of the favorites to win the tournament, with fans of Lionel Messi—widely considered one of the greatest players of all time—hoping he would finally win a World Cup in what was likely to be his last appearance at the competition. The 35-year-old PSG ace gave his team the lead with a penalty kick after just 10 minutes on Tuesday’s tie. But Saudi Arabia gallantly fought back, with Saleh Al-Shehri tying the match early in the second-half before Salem Al Dawsari scored a blistering win five minutes later. Argentina is now at the bottom of their World Cup group while Saudi Arabia—ranked 51st in the world—is top. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Tireless Modric ready for last World Cup run with Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric will get one more World Cup campaign to drive Croatia all the way to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when they play their Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-ups are expected to comfortably clear before facing Canada and then a showdown with No. 2-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
USA must adjust if they are to blunt England’s attack for 90 minutes
The Americans have more skill and wit than in previous generations. But some resilience and flexibility appears to have been lost along the way. The Americans, Gareth Southgate warned in the wake of England’s 6-2 dissection of Iran, will be “coming for us full throttle”. What does...
England 6, Iran 2
England 3 3 — 6 First Half_1, England, Bellingham, (Shaw), 35th minute; 2, England, Saka, (Maguire), 43rd; 3, England, Sterling, (Kane), 45th+1. Second Half_4, England, Saka, (Sterling), 62nd; 5, Iran, Taremi, (Gholizadeh), 65th; 6, England, Rashford, (Kane), 71st; 7, England, Grealish, (Wilson), 90th; 8, Iran, Taremi, (penalty kick), 90th+10.
