Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Announces He'll Be Fighting In January Ahead Of Davis Bout
Ryan Garcia wants to make sure he’s going tit for tat and operating on similar timelines to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be returning to the ring in January, just like Davis. Davis announced this week he’ll be fighting Hector...
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Impressed By Francis Ngannou's Power, Would Love To Fight Him
Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce would embrace the opportunity to box against UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Leading up to his 2020 fight with Daniel Dubois, Joyce sparred a few rounds with Ngannou at the UFC‘s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Over the last two years, Ngannou has been very vocal...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Drills Luis Portalatin With Vicious Right in Third
Welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez broke Luis Portalatin down, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. Marquez, who resides in nearby Houston, improves to 4-0, 3 knockouts. Portalatin was game and came to fight from...
Boxing Scene
Liam Davies Boxes Past Ionut Baluta To Capture EBU Title
Liam Davies claimed the vacant European super-bantamweight title with a disciplined display as he outboxed Ionut Baluta over 12 high-intensity rounds in his hometown of Telford. Baluta, a 28-year-old Romanian living in Spain, had proved a menace to British and Irish boxers in recent times, beating Brad Foster, David Oliver...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Crushes Ramon Velasquez in Three at Ruben Zayas Coliseum
Ruben Zayas Coliseum, Trujillo Alto - In the main event bout, which took place at 112 pounds, former Olympian Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs), from Puerto Rico, defeated Chilean Ramon Velasquez (7-6) by technical knockout in the third round. After Rivera crushed the Chilean with a blunt body shot in...
Boxing Scene
Julio Angel Garcia, Canelito Sanchez Fight To Ten-Round Draw On Munguia-Coria DAZN Undercard
Julio Angel Garcia was unbothered by a two-division weight disadvantage enjoyed by his opponent. His confidence and ability were nearly enough to pull off a second consecutive short notice win. The undefeated junior featherweight prospect instead had to settle for a ten-round, unanimous draw with countryman Benito ‘Canelito’ Sanchez in...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton Hopes Win Over David Light Leads To Lawrence Okolie Shot
Rising cruiserweight star Brandon Glanton is ready to risk it all, as he takes on David Light on December 2 at the ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida. The fight that will be broadcast live on ProBox TV sees the WBO numbers 6 and 7 collide, in a fight that hypothetically puts the winner in line to face current champion Lawrence Okolie.
Boxing Scene
Mark Vicelles, Regie Suganob IBF Title Eliminator Set For February 25 in Bohol, Philippines
Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have a date and site for their all-Filipino showdown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF junior flyweight title eliminator is now set for February 25 in Suganob’s home province of Bohol, Philippines. The winner of the ordered fight will become the mandatory challenger to current IBF junior flyweight titlist Sive Nontshinga, (11-0, 9KOs).
Boxing Scene
Jose Zepeda Not Injured In Car Accident Monday; Fight With Prograis Still On
Jose Zepeda was involved in a car accident Monday in Southern California, just five days before the junior welterweight contender is scheduled to fight Regis Prograis for a vacant championship. Rene Zepeda, Jose’s brother and co-manager, confirmed to BoxingScene.com that Zepeda didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the...
Boxing Scene
Matteo Signani Regains EBU Title, Stops Anderson Prestot in Seven
Main event results from Friday's action in Europe:. Italian Matteo Signani, age 43, regained the EBU middleweight title as he stopped defending champion Anderson Prestot from France in the seventh round in Savignano sul Rubicone,. Signani (32-7-3) made a slow start but gradually upped the pace and floored and stopped...
Boxing Scene
Derrieck Cuevas Inks Promotional Pact With All Star Boxing
Tuto Zabala Jr, President of All Star Boxing, announced Monday afternoon the signing of Puerto Rican contender Derrieck "Pretty Boy" Cuevas (23-1-1, 15 KO's) to a promotional agreement. Cuevas, joins All Star's stable of fighters from the Island, which includes current WBO light flyweight world champion Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez. "We...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia on Tank: ‘Finally, A Mega Fight Is On the Horizon’
Ryan Garcia feels as though he has finally reeled in his most elusive prey yet. The lightweight Insta-star from Victorville, California, has been all smiles ever since his mega fight with Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis was announced to the boxing world earlier in the week. Both fighters shared the news on their social media accounts.
Boxing Scene
Mark 'Canelo' Urvanov Outpoints Former WBA Titlist Rene Alvarado In Ekaterinburg
Mark "Canelo" Urvanov overcame tough resistance provided by former WBA 130lb champion Rene Alvarado of Nicaragua to hammer out a ten-round, unanimous decision Saturday at RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Alvarado led the fight tune by applying aggression to Urvanov from round one. The 26-year-old Russian didn't hesitate to...
