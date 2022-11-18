Read full article on original website
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EST
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”
GOP downplays its Trump wing on the world stage
Congressional Republican leaders at the Halifax International Security Forum sound like they're ignoring colleagues who have called for limiting further Ukraine aid.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says it does not intend to topple Ukrainian government
Asked if aim of ‘special military operation’ is regime change, a Kremlin spokesperson says: ‘no’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot with China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
The White House girds for combat
For months, Joe Biden and aides have been prepping for a House Republican assault. Now, they’re embracing a more aggressive posture personified by the Dark Brandon memes.
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country's energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said...
Global stocks gain after Wall St slide, China virus fears
Major global stock markets are higher after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony. The official Palestinian news agency, which covers the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar on Saturday. This apparently followed an outcry over leaked documents purportedly showing Abbas traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids. The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and financial mismanagement.
Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock
Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker...
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
These Truth Social Fans Don’t Want Trump Back on Twitter
Donald Trump’s Twitter account is back on Twitter. But he still shouldn’t tweet, say some fans on Truth Social, the Twitter knockoff Trump founded after getting banned from the bird site in January 2021.Trump’s account was reinstated on Twitter on Saturday after the site’s new owner, Elon Musk, conducted a Twitter poll in which 51.8 percent of respondents voted in favor of restoring the ex-president. Trump’s page had been indefinitely suspended for “risk of further incitement of violence” after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. During his suspension, Trump launched Truth Social, a Twitter-looking platform that has become the exclusive...
Opinion | How Panic on the Left Could Spark a Constitutional Crisis
The Supreme Court may make a dreadful decision on the independent state legislature theory. Progressive misinformation might make it worse.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez has defeated rival Democrat David Kim in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez has 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. The heavily Democratic 34th district is a diverse, urban mix of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the heavily Latino Boyle Heights. Earlier this week, Republicans regained control of the House.
North Korean Tween in Line to Become First Woman Dictator in Modern History
You have to wonder why North Korean leader Kim Jong Un believed the launch of his longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile was the right place to introduce his daughter to the world.Did he think the girl, who resembles her father, would so love to see the launch that she would forever not only revere daddy’s achievements but promise to build on the program after he’s gone?At first glance, Kim’s daughter, a preteen, 10 or 12, may appear an unlikely candidate for succession, but North Korea’s state media would not have distributed the photos if she were not being groomed for great...
